Dingoes and Scorpions on song

DINGOES DANCING: Orara Valley is two wins from two starts after overcoming Boambee at Ayrshire Park.

IT'S difficult to get a gauge on where teams actually sit in the North Coast Football pecking order but there's two teams that have made early season statements.

Both Sawtell and Orara Valley have taken six points from their first two matches.

Orara Valley fell behind early after a Bombers strike that came from a scything run through the midfield but from that moment found its rhythm of playing the ball along the ground with accurate passing.

Despite some sterling efforts from Boambee goalkeeper Jake Stitt it wasn't long before the Dingoes equalised and then went on with the job.

Better organised at the back after the resumption, Orara proved it's a team to be reckoned with recording a 4-2 win away.

Sawtell travelled to Rushforth Park expecting a contest in Grafton United's first home game in the men's premier league but got anything but with the Scorpions winning 14-0.

The other match played on the weekend was also one way traffic as Northern Storm were too strong for Westlawn winning 9-1.

The wet start to the season means there's three matches already this season that have been postponed.

Two of those matches involve the Coffs Coast Tigers who have yet to kick a ball in anger so far this season.

When the matches are going to be caught up was yet to be confirmed at the time of going to print but it's believed two of the three matches are going to be played on the weekend of April 22 and 23.