24°
Sport

Dingoes and Scorpions on song

12th Apr 2017 4:00 AM
DINGOES DANCING: Orara Valley is two wins from two starts after overcoming Boambee at Ayrshire Park.
DINGOES DANCING: Orara Valley is two wins from two starts after overcoming Boambee at Ayrshire Park. Brad Greenshields

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IT'S difficult to get a gauge on where teams actually sit in the North Coast Football pecking order but there's two teams that have made early season statements.

Both Sawtell and Orara Valley have taken six points from their first two matches.

Orara Valley fell behind early after a Bombers strike that came from a scything run through the midfield but from that moment found its rhythm of playing the ball along the ground with accurate passing.

Despite some sterling efforts from Boambee goalkeeper Jake Stitt it wasn't long before the Dingoes equalised and then went on with the job.

Better organised at the back after the resumption, Orara proved it's a team to be reckoned with recording a 4-2 win away.

Photos
View Gallery

 

Sawtell travelled to Rushforth Park expecting a contest in Grafton United's first home game in the men's premier league but got anything but with the Scorpions winning 14-0.

The other match played on the weekend was also one way traffic as Northern Storm were too strong for Westlawn winning 9-1.

Photos
View Gallery

 

The wet start to the season means there's three matches already this season that have been postponed.

Two of those matches involve the Coffs Coast Tigers who have yet to kick a ball in anger so far this season.

When the matches are going to be caught up was yet to be confirmed at the time of going to print but it's believed two of the three matches are going to be played on the weekend of April 22 and 23.

NORTH COAST FOOTBALL
Orara Valley def Boambee 4-2
Northern Storm def Westlawn Tigers 9-1
Sawtell def Grafton United 14-0

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  men's premier league ncf north coast football orara valley dingoes soccer

Coffs Coast family business sparks expansion

Coffs Coast family business sparks expansion

OLD fashioned business sense helped Coffs Harbour company Gosling Electrical expand dramatically from its humble beginnings.

Dingoes and Scorpions on song

DINGOES DANCING: Orara Valley is two wins from two starts after overcoming Boambee at Ayrshire Park.

Both Sawtell and Orara Valley on six points after first two matches.

Shop in town for Salvo's bargains

NEW DIGS: Doug, Stephanie and Graham have opened the doors at new Salvo Army Family Store.

New addition to the CBD op-shop circuit.

Man leaves Coffs for NZ in solo rowing mission

Malcolm Skelton has begun his epic 2,150km journey.

Malcolm Skelton has begun his epic 2,150km journey

Local Partners

City Square set to undergo transformation

THE City Centre Masterplan Committee have announced the transformation of the City Square will be under way this year, with work set to begin in June.

Looking for work on the coast?

Find the right job on the coast.

Jobs for the Coast: The Advocate's local employment campaign.

Grace Hickey on stage for Bluesfest

BLUESFEST BOUND: Grace Hickey will be playing at this year's Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Maclean songstress earns slot at iconic music festival

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

Why there will never be a Friends reunion

BAD news, Friends fans: Lisa Kudrow has explained why a reunion is simply not going to happen.

Lisa throws sensational shade at fashion critics

The famous shirt.

Lisa Wilkinson delivers the perfect response to fashion critics.

Where did it all go wrong for Jenna Elfman?

Jenna Elfman back in 1998.

SINCE Dharma and Greg, Elfman hasn’t been able to catch a break.

Original red Power Ranger praises new Aussie star

Original red Power Ranger Austin St John, from the in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV series, will be a guest at the Supanova Pop Culture Expo on the Gold Coast.

AUSTIN St John returning to our shores to greet fans at Supanova.

MOVIE REVIEW: Anne Hathaway embraces her inner monster

Anne Hathaway in a scene from the movie Colossal.

Colossal is an oddly appealing tale of errant girl power.

Married At First Sight: Sean has 'found new love'

Susan and Sean seem like the perfect couple on Married At First Sight.

Has Married At First Sight’s “horseman” Sean Hollands found love?

First look at Thor: Ragnarok

Chris Hemsworth in a scene from the movie Thor: Ragnarok.

THOR and The Hulk face off gladiator-style in teaser trailer.

Wow... Beautiful home with a hidden surprise...

25 Lorikeet Place, Glenreagh 2450

House 3 1 4 $425,000

What a hidden surprise! Driving in, this property is surrounded by beautiful trees on approx. 3 acres (1.032ha) of very private land in Glenreagh. The double brick...

4 bedrooms, 2 living areas, 2 bathrooms - realistic pricing...

15 Borrowdale Crescent, Boambee East 2452

House 4 2 2 $495,000

When opportunity knocks in this market you need to act. Four bedroom double garage homes under the $500,000 are a scarcity. The floor plan on this home is...

Make Bailey Avenue your address today!

18 Bailey Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $439,000 ...

Perfectly positioned on a generous 796sqm corner allotment on one of Coffs Harbours most sought after streets, is this solid brick and tile home. Inside the home...

Executive Bonville residence...

121 North Bonville Road, Bonville 2450

House 5 3 2 $859,000 ...

This elegantly appointed home is nestled in a beautiful bushland enclave and embraced by private gardens with a sealed driveway lined with pencil pines. Cleverly...

Brand new home ready for inspection...

70c Vera Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $529,000

This newly built home offers a golden opportunity to either purchase for investment or live in an idyllic location close to local shops and transport. A three...

Split level home with stunning ocean views...

61 Manning Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $649,000 ...

This recently renovated three plus bedroom home boasts panoramic ocean and district views from all three levels. The upper level features a huge open plan living...

&quot;Shoot For The Stars&quot;

11 Yarad Pl, Boambee 2450

House 4 2 2 $645,000

Once in awhile you come across a totally unique & fabulous property. This home offers astronomy enthusiasts an opportunity to purchase a professionally developed...

&quot;A Fabulous Find&quot;

18 Wagtail Cl, Boambee East 2452

House 3 2 1 $415,000

Downsizing or looking for an investment, this lovely level home will suit a lot of buyers. This light & bright home features 3 good size bedrooms 2 have built in...

Ready To Build On....

41a Coorabin Crescent, Toormina 2452

Residential Land 0 0 $175,000

Take advantage of the location by building on this 704m2 block in Toormina. Located only a short walk to Toormina High School & Toormina Public School, it's also...

Elevated Outlook, Hinterland Views, Ocean Glimpses...

29 Redwood Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $470,000

Sitting high on the hill at the end of Redwood Street, this home has size, location and views all going for it. With ocean glimpses from the kitchen, living room...

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Iconic Coffs Harbour resort land up for grabs

SUBJECT TO CHANGE: Land surrounding Novotel Pacific Bay Resort is up for sale.

Large land opportunity goes on sale

Plenty of potential for those with vision

POTENTIAL PLUS: This Howard St home is ripe for a little renovation or development

SNEAK PEEK: The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Stamp duty the root of price problems

STAMP DUTY: There are calls for a reduction in stamp duty to ease housing affordability.

Calls for action to help housing affordability

Agent steps out with new brand

New look for Coffs agent

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!