Diner’s ridiculous response to terror attack



A woman in a cafe in South London rejected orders to evacuate as a terrorist incident unfolded down the street because "people have to eat".

The footage, from inside the Life Cafe on Streatham High Road, was filmed within minutes of a terrorist being shot dead on the pavement nearby.

Two people were stabbed by Sudesh Amman, 20, before he was shot three times by police. Amman had reportedly been released from prison two days ago and was being monitored by counter-terror police.

As Amman lay dead on the ground, police tried to determine whether a vest he was wearing was strapped to a real bomb.

They took precautions to evacuate Streatham High Road but a woman in Life Cafe was initially resistant.

"Sorry guys, you're going to have to close, we've got to evacuate I'm afraid," an officer tells diners in a video that emerged on social media.

"There's been a terrorist incident down there," he says.

Diners continue chatting before the officer takes a more stern approach.

"Do you guys want to stay social or listen to me?" he asks before a woman interjects.

"Just give us half an hour," she says. "People have to eat."

The officer, clearly shocked by her casual approach to the unfolding incident, put his foot down.

"Madam, a terrorist has been shot dead just down there," he tells her.

"They've got a possible IED vest on them, which is a bomb, if you wanna try and stay for half an hour and put people's lives in danger, be my guest. If not, please listen to me and please make your way out the shop."

Sudesh Amman, who is understood to be the man who was shot dead by armed police in Streatham High Road.



The vest turned out to be a fake.

The attacker, from Harrow, North London, was sentenced to more than three years in jail but let-out on automatic release after serving half his sentence - despite concerns he still held extremist views.

One of his victims was hospitalised with life-threatening wounds, while the other suffered less-serious injuries in the rampage, which took place about 2pm.

Video from the scene appeared to show three undercover police officers in an unmarked car making a quick stop and emerging with weapons.

Bell Reberio-Addy, a member of parliament who represents Streatham, said the attacker had been under surveillance "for some time."

D'Orsi said police believe the bloodshed was related to Islamic extremism.

Police at the scene after a man went on a stabbing rampage in London. Picture: Twitter

Witness Karker Tahir said he was at work when he saw police chasing a man down Streatham High Road, the area's main shopping district.

"They kept telling him, 'Stop! Stop!" Tahir said. "But he didn't stop, and then I saw that they shot him three times. It was horrible seeing it. The man was on the floor and it looked like he had something, which police said may be a device. Police came to us and said, 'You have to leave the shop because he has a bomb in his bag.'"

