Diner reimbursed after finding steel in his burger

Simon Towler claims he had been seeking reimbursement from McDonalds' insurance company for almost a year.

A MAN has received some reprieve in his battle against a fast food chain after he claims he bit down on a burger only to find a piece of metal skewered into the patty.

Simon Towler said he had bought the burger from a Coffs Harbour McDonald's drive-through when he discovered the piece of metal which caused a mouth infection and months of dental work.

Mr Towler said he was informed by the franchise that the piece of metal had snapped off a cooking rack.

He said he had been referred to McDonald's insurance company, and a year later he still had not received a reimbursement for his dental bills.

After his story became subject to media attention, Mr Towler said McDonalds' insurance company has informed him they will reimburse his dental bills and may also pay compensation on top of that.

The news is a great relief to Mr Towler, who was initially given a $10 burger coupon.

"It wasn't nice to go through as you can imagine, but nearly a year later they've agreed to reimburse me and have agreed to work out compensation," said Mr Towler.

Mr Towler previously said the piece of metal had caused his "mouth to bleed" everytime he brushed his teeth.

However he added the experience had, in a way, been a blessing in disguise.

"I don't even touch McDonalds' food anymore. I eat clean now, and I've lost almost 20 kilos in five weeks. Something good has come out of it."