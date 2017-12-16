Digging in for tricky run chases

EARLY PLATFORM: Russell Gardner is one of the not out batsman for Diggers who'll resume his innings this afternoon.

BOTH Diggers and Coffs Colts will resume their run chases when play starts again today but the degree of difficulty has gone up a notch due to the loss of late wickets last week.

Prior to the start of their innings Diggers would've been confident of getting past Nana Glen's 133 while Colts would've felt Sawtell's 143 was within reach.

But both sides have not only lost early wickets but key batsmen among them to give the bowling teams belief that they can defend their modest totals.

Diggers have already lost four wickets and still require another 87 runs for victory while the Colts are three down and need another 122 to record a win over Sawtell.

"The game is in the balance and it's been a few years. We're looking forward to executing our jobs on Saturday,” Colts stalwart Matt Rose said.

STATE OF PLAY

Diggers 4-47 v Nana Glen 133

Coffs Colts 3-22 v Sawtell 143