Digging in for greater good

IN THE GARDEN: Members Bob Rodgers, John Higgins, Robin Irwin, Margaret Schaar, Doug Whale, Bill Tindal and Carol Moss are ready to welcome newcomers, beginners to advanced, to the join in the fun at the community garden. TREVOR VEALE

THE mission statement of the South Coffs Community Garden is quite ambitious.

"Create a community garden of organically grown fruits, vegetables and flowers using best horticultural practices, provide a capacity for building strong community relationships including the disadvantaged, cultivate a community of individuals committed to sustainable land use, waste management and recycling, while recognising the cultural significance of the land to the Gumbaynggirr people,” it reads.

After plenty of planning, some community and council grants, generous donations and hours of hard work by a group of dedicated volunteers, this beautiful garden and community space in Bruce King Dr has come to fruition.

Now in full bloom, this garden has come a long way from the barren acre it was in 2017.

Husband and wife team John and Christine Higgins have been instrumental in developing this garden.

"The idea of this garden was not only to have something practical but to have something beautiful, to be a lovely social place for people to come and enjoy their time and share skills,” South Coffs Community Garden president John Higgins said.

"We've got such diversity including a citrus orchard, bush tucker garden with finger limes and lemon myrtle, four rows of grapes planted from cuttings that came from Two Tails Winery, a native bee hive, big pumpkin patch and lots of colourful flowers.

"There is also a pavilion under way which will have solar power and possibly a kitchen which will be a space for workshops and meetings.”

There are large communal beds which are worked, and the produce shared, by the members and there are also beds for hire at $1 per week where you can have your own private garden bed and do your own thing.

"People come to the garden for a couple of reasons.”

"There's either no room in their own garden, they like to get information or share gardening skills or to enjoy a cuppa and make new friends.”

The South Coffs Community Garden is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays 8.30-11.30am. Annual membership is $20 per person or $30 for a family, concessions apply. Visitors welcome.