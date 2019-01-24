Diggers win absolute thriller in match of the season

BRILLIANT INNINGS: Alec Baldwin knocks the ball into the off side on Saturday as Diggers keeper Kieran Cunningham looks on. Baldwin scored his first century of the season, though his side was still beaten.

CRICKET: While Harwood and Sawtell were doing battle for the minor premiership on Saturday, one-and-a-half-hours south, Diggers and Star Hotel put on the game of the season.

In a high-scoring affair, it came down to the final over of the match to determine a winner.

Star Hotel won the toss and elected to bat, with opening pair Alec Baldwin (105 not out) and Brodie Bartlett (85) putting on 180 for the first wicket.

Baldwin had just returned from the Country Championships in Victoria and made good on his promise of having an impact for his club, as he steered them to their highest total of the season.

Some late runs from Josh Bartlett (29) meant Star Hotel finished their innings on 2/245.

With a monster chase in front of them, Diggers looked like a different team with bat in hand to the one which was all out for 47 just seven days earlier.

Opener Ty Adams (51) notched his second half century of the season, but it was first drop James Bellamy (89) who anchored the side's innings.

Bellamy's knock included eight fours and two sixes.

Bellamy received great support from the other end, putting on a 116-run partnership with Damon Rootes (65).

Diggers were able to achieve the total with three balls left in the innings for a memorable five-wicket victory.

"It's definitely one of the best wins I've been apart of,” Diggers captain Trevor Bailey said.

"I was told it's the third highest run chase in the history of the club,” Bailey said.

He was full of praise for Adams, Bellamy and Rootes, but also commended his bowlers for never dropping their heads.

"Towards the end of their innings it was all about containment. I was rotating the bowlers as much as I could so the batsmen couldn't get settled,” he said.

"It's a huge boost after last week, it will give us a lot of confidence heading into these next games against Sawtell and Harwood.”