Diggers eye off a top-two position as cricket resumes

The Diggers bowling attack will be out to take plenty of Dorrigo scalps when the cricket season resumes this afternoon.
Brad Greenshields
WHILE reigning premier Sawtell enjoys an elongated holiday break thanks to the bye, the clamouring for positions behind the competition leader begins again in earnest this afternoon.

A pair of one day matches under the warm Coffs Coast sun will see both Diggers and Nana Glen battle for victories where points in the lead-up to the semi finals are vital.

Both teams are favourites with Diggers facing Dorrigo at the newly refurbished Fitzroy Oval/Old Camp ground while Nana Glen is at the Sport and Leisure Park against Coffs Colts.

The Diggers bowlers have performed well so far this summer and their confidence will be boosted by the knowledge that Dorrigo's batsmen may be fighting some rust when they get to the crease.

Due to some wet weekends and a couple of byes, it's created a strange quirk that has seen Dorrigo bat only twice so far this season.

The average score for the team from the plateau is only 125 but this afternoon presents an opportunity to improve that figure.

If Colts are to cause an upset over Nana Glen, it will be their bowlers putting the clamps on Nana's much vaunted batting line-up that will get them, over the line.

The Statham brothers, Aiden and Trent, along with veteran Matt Francis have been among the leading wicket takers with Raman Phoonie from Diggers being the player with the most dismissals.

CHDCA FIRST GRADE

Nana Glen v Coffs Colts at Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park.

Diggers v Dorrigo at Fitzroy Oval/Old Camp.

Topics:  chdca coffs harbour coffs harbour district cricket association cricket

Coffs Coast Advocate
