Diggers draw first blood

GOOD START: New Diggers' captain James Bellamy had a first-up win in charge and also remained unbeaten with the bat. Brad Greenshields

A LATE-ORDER batting collapse by Coffs Colts paved the way for Diggers to win the opening match of the Coffs Harbour cricket season.

Batting first, the Colts were travelling along at a run a ball and at 3-85 were looking like posting a challenging target for Diggers to chase.

Kyle Gallen was batting well on his way to 40 but Colts lost their final seven wickets for only 32 runs.

Tight bowling from Gus Garland and Julian Hulbert, who has returned to Diggers this year, applied plenty of pressure and young Jesse Ferrett also chimed in with two wickets.

Needing 118 to win, Raman Phoonie and Ty Adams started solidly at the top of the order before Hulbert and new captain James Bellamy guided the team toward the required total.

Diggers 3-118 (J.Hulbert 36, J.Bellamy 27n.o) def Coffs Colts 117 (K.Gallen 40, A.Garland 2-8, R.Gardner 2-9, J.Ferrett 2-25).

Meanwhile the openinground clash between Sawtell and Dorrigo didn't go ahead but was postponed until a date yet to be confirmed.

It's more than likely the match will be played on a Sunday some time next month.