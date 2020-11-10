Diggers charge on as ‘Dewy’ remembered

Diggers Cricket Club take on Nana Glen at Fitzroy oval for the Lachlan Dew Memorial Trophy. Photo: Tim Jarrett

SEVENTEEN years after his tragic passing, a charismatic cricketer was remembered as Diggers Cricket Club triumphed over rivals Nana Glen.

‘Dewy’ is remembered as a ‘larger than life’ character, whose contribution to Diggers and Nana Glen Cricket Clubs led to the establishment of the Lachlan Dew Memorial Trophy following his death in 2004.

Dew’s 201 for Diggers in the 1997/98 season is etched in cricketing folklore and he was later instrumental in helping Nana Glen to their maiden First Grade premiership in 2003/04.

Diggers First Grade captain Jonathon Paff said it was good to take home the shield again – a win which tied the clubs at eight wins apiece.

And while he didn’t know Dewy, he appreciates his significance to the two clubs and the wider community – an appreciation aided by club stalwart Joan Tolhurst’s touching tribute at the ground.

Joan Tolhurst put together this tribute to Lachlan Dew at Fitzroy Oval ahead of the Lachlan Dew Memorial Trophy match between Nana Glen and Diggers Cricket Club. Photo: Tim Jarrett

“I had a beer with his dad after the game and he sounded like a really community minded guy who put in a lot for both clubs,” Paff said.

“It is always an honour to win a trophy but it was more special for his parents to be there to watch and present us with the trophy.”

Paff’s decision to bat after winning the toss at Fitzroy Oval looked to be a shrewd one as Diggers settled in at 2/96.

However, things got a little shaky when top scorer Mitchell Williams was bowled by Beau Guthrie for 35, their solid foundation crumbling as Guthrie tore through their ranks to leave Diggers at 6/119.

Jay Ferrett steadied the ship, helping his side to 151.

Perry Gordon celebrates taking a catch. The Nana Glen wicket keeper went on to top shore for his side with 35. Photo: Tim Jarrett

It was a rough start for Nana Glen who struggled against a bowling attack who had been taken for combined total of less than 140 runs in the last two games.

The side lost four wickets for just 18 runs before their middle order bounced back and Perry Gordon (35) and Hayden Cekanauskas (23 not out) dragged Nana Glen to a total of 114 from 34 overs.

While it was well short of what they needed, it was the highest total scored by any side against Diggers so far this season.

Brad Carey finished with figures of 4/32 and the First Grade leaders took the Lachlan Dew Memorial Trophy honours for a third consecutive year.