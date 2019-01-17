Diggers back in the saddle

LEADING MAN: James Bellamy has been Diggers' leading batsman this season and will be seeking a big score this weekend against Star Hotel.

LEADING MAN: James Bellamy has been Diggers' leading batsman this season and will be seeking a big score this weekend against Star Hotel. Sam Flanagan

CRICKET: A week is a long time in sport and they say time heals all wounds.

Last Saturday the Diggers were routed by the Coffs-Coutts Colts in the North Coast Cricket Council Premier League, but captain Trevor Bailey said the match is already a distant memory.

"The one thing about having a young side is the hangover doesn't last very long,” Bailey said.

"You see them in the nets at training and say 'this is what we need to work on' and they're straight onto it... and they've been like that all season.”

The Diggers were bowled out for 47 against the Colts in a performance which shouldn't come as a major shock when you delve beneath the surface according to Bailey.

"There are four blokes on our team that are very mature and coming towards the end of their first grade careers,” he said.

"There's one guy between 25-35, which is what you'd say is your prime.

"So we've got one guy in their prime and the rest of the guys are 18-22.

"We've also had four players from our under 16s team in and out and of the side and one player from our under 14s.

"So we're very inexperienced which brings the inconsistency.”

Bailey knows this Saturday is a fresh chance as the Diggers prepare to shape up to Star Hotel in a match which could put them back in the box seat for a top three finish.

"We'll have to look out for Alec Baldwin and Brodie Bartlett can be hard to get out if he gets in,” Bailey said.

"If they get a score they've got decent bowlers who will be able to defend it, so we'll need to be on our game.”

The match between the Diggers and Star Hotel is being played at Fitzroy Oval and commences at 1.30pm.