The State Mines Hotel Bed and Breakfast is for sale at 46-48 Station St, Wonthaggi.
Travel

Dig this Gippsland coal miners’ lodgings turned B&B

by Scott Carbines
6th Nov 2018 4:48 AM

A CENTURY-old Wonthaggi pub turned bed and breakfast has been served up to the market.

The refurbished circa-1915 State Mines Hotel B&B opposite the walking trail along the old rail line to Kilcunda has been operating in its current form since 2016.

Now with a price guide of $1.375 million and plenty of creature comforts, the historic property was built as lodgings for miners working on the state coal mine in Wonthaggi.

It ceased trading as a hotel in 1957.

Ceiling heights reach almost 5m.
Straight to the pool room?
LJ Hooker Wonthaggi agent Ryan Luke said there was high demand for bed and breakfasts in the area, with the website and short stay accommodation accounts included in the deal.

"The number of weekenders, business people and repeat clientele in the area together with a lack of accommodation in Wonthaggi provides huge demand for B&Bs," he said.

"I expect the buyer to be from out of town, retiring but looking for an extra income."

The property is being sold "mostly furnished" including most of the artwork.

Original fireplaces remain.
Classic features include near-5m ceilings, exposed brickwork, open fireplaces and polished floorboards. Three of the five bedrooms have been used as holiday accommodation.

The 1356sq m property, at 46-48 Station St, South Dudley, is available through private sale.

 

Exposed brick aligns with modern style in the bathroom.
Plenty of old world charm on show in one of the five bedrooms.
