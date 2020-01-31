‘Die, die!’ boy, 9, ’stabs’ sister, 5

‘Really disturbing scene’: Investigators interview neighbours at the scene of sibling stabbing in Florida. Picture: Ocala Police Department

A nine-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed his little sister multiple times while their mum checked the mail.

Police said the mother left the siblings alone for ten minutes and returned to find her son stabbing at his five-year-old sister's back with a large kitchen knife while yelling: "Die! Die!"

The horror incident took place on Monday at the family's Ocala unit in the US state of Florida.

The Associated Press reported that the girl was "alert and responsive" when she was air-lifted to a nearby hospital. She was treated for several stab wounds and remains in a "stable" condition.

Police cars outside thee Florida home of a nine-year-old boy who allegedly stabbed his five-year-old sister with a kitchen knife, seriously injuring her. Picture: Ocala Police Department

According to the police affidavit, the children's mother wrested the knife from her son's hand before checking on her daughter and calling emergency services.

While she was talking to the dispatcher, the boy ran off but was found hiding in a maintenance shed near the unit block a short time later.

"It was just a really disturbing scene," an Ocala Police spokesman told Fox 35 Orlando.

At his first court apperance on Tuesday, the judge ordered him to undergo a psychiatric evaluation before remanding him in juvenile custody until his next hearing.

The 9 year old suspect charged with attempted 1st degree murder for allegedly stabbing his 5 yr old sister in the back in Ocala just had 1st court appearance. Judge ordered psychiatric evaluation. He will stay in juvenile detention. Next court date Feb. 5 AM. pic.twitter.com/eA5aJIQaSN — Sydney Cameron (@SydneyFox35) January 28, 2020

According to the affidavit, the boy is charged with attempted first-degree murder.

He allegedly told police he stabbed his sister because he "wanted to be able to go outside" and that he came up with the idea of killing her two days before the incident.

"This is a heartbreaking case," police spokesman Corie Byrd told People magazine.

"The Ocala Police Department wishes for the speedy recovery of the victim and appropriate action from the state for the suspect; whether that be detention or assistance, the end goal is for both of these children to be able to return to normal functioning lives within the community."

Ms Byrd said the horror incident was expected to have a lasting effect on the local community.

"I think the best case scenario here is to get this young man some help," she said.

"A lot of people were affected by this, so we're going to see the lasting impact here in this community."

Local media said the boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, had been appointed a legal aid lawyer and remained in custody at a juvenile facility.

The boy is due back in court on February 5.