Didios hook up more than 100,000 online fishing fans

TIGHT LINES: Andrew Ettingshausen and Jason Didio with a nice Spanish mackerel caught off Nambucca Heads.
Keagan Elder
by

FAMILIAR faces are up cropping on phone and computer screens hauling big fish from spots just a cast away from our doorstep.

Larrikin father and son team Tony and Jason Didio have gone viral online this week after their Didio's Country 2 Coast Fishing Facebook page hooked more than 100,000 followers.

"We have just kicked over 100,000 followers,” Tony and Jason wrote in a Facebook status on Monday.

"We have a huge year planned with lots of new and exciting things happening in 2018.”

They also have a YouTube channel by the same name with longer videos.

The pages are dedicated to giving tips to keen fishos.

NICE ONE: Jason Didio shows off his solid 58cm bass caught from the Nambucca River.
But what's special about it is the way the Didios deliver information - it's real and relatable.

There is no glitzy production to their videos like big budget TV shows. Instead they shine through with their excitement and Australian-isms.

Watching their videos, they could give Rex Hunt a run for his money back in his hey day.

From marlin through to the humble mullet, the Didios give tips which could give you the leading edge when you next wet a line.

The Didios have also been filming with Andrew Ettingshausen for his show Escape with ET.

