Brett Michael Nunan went on a drunken rampage through Noosa in June last year, abusing staff and assaulting a man with a didgeridoo.
Brett Michael Nunan went on a drunken rampage through Noosa in June last year, abusing staff and assaulting a man with a didgeridoo.
Didgeridoo used as weapon in pokie room assault

Chloe Lyons
by
13th Dec 2018 6:00 AM
A FESTIVAL performer went on a drunken rampage across Noosa where he abused staff at several bars and assaulted a man with a didgeridoo.

Brett Michael Nunan pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court to three counts of commit public nuisance in or around a licence premises and single counts of failure to appear in court and being drunk or disorderly in a licenced premises.

The court heard over the course of one night in June last year, Nunan was kicked out of a bar located in a Noosa Heads guest house because he was too intoxicated to legally serve.

He verbally abused a manager and female bartender before leaving the venue.

Nunan went on to hit a man in the head with a didgeridoo in the pokie room at the Noosa Reef Hotel and further abuse staff at Nomads Noosa Hostel after he was refused service.

Police were unable to find Nunan that night, but located him several days later while he was drinking at the Imperial Hotel Eumundi.

He refused to talk to police, but told them he'd had a "bad night".

Nunan's matters weren't previously dealt with as he failed to appear in court.

Lawyer Michael Robinson told the court his client had been diagnosed with bipolar and had gone through a break-up at the time of the offences.

Nunan works as a performer at festivals and events and is also a busker.

Magistrate Rod Madsen fined Nunan a total of $2000 with no convictions recorded.

