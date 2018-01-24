Earthquake struck directly off the coast of Nambucca Heads

The Industrial Revolution"So the rockin and rollin has jumped up and now we are seeing some damage. Ski flew off the wall knocking glass and china off the shelfMy heart is still racing. South West Rocks is definitely earthquake central this week!

UPDATE: THE 4.2 magnitude earthquake this afternoon struck directly off Nambucca Heads at a depth of 10km and seismologists are continuing to monitor the fault off the coastline.

Residents around the Nambucca Heads and South West Rocks areas have reported items falling off shelves, homes shaking and a loud sound like thunder, while many Advocate readers indicated they felt the earth move suddenly below their feet.

"The only reports of damage for the region have been things falling off shelves and cracks to walls in the Scotts Head area. Minor earthquakes like this don't tend to generate a great deal of damage," Geoscience Australia seismologist Hugh Glanville said.

The quake felt by many on the Mid North Coast at 1.28pm was quickly followed by alerts from authorities to indicate there was not a tsunami threat to the region.

"An earthquake of that size is too small to generate a tsunami, it is a nil threat unless an earthquake at or greater than 6.5 magnitude is recorded,"

The Mid North Coast quake is the largest to be recorded in Australia for almost six months.

A magnitude 5 was recorded in Western Australia last August and a magnitude 4 in the Northern Territory last April.

"We have been monitoring for aftershocks and we are unsure if this is the end of this sequence of activity," he said.

There have been 36 earthquakes recorded off the Mid North Coast since Friday.

TREMORS have been felt throughout the Mid North Coast the past few days with the latest hitting at 1.28pm.

Residents and visitors have taken to Facebook to tell where they were and what they felt when the latest magnitude 4.2 earthquake hit.

"We live on the third floor of apartments in Park Beach, I was sitting in the lounge chair when it started to rock. I got such a fright, it happened about three times and that was it. The chair shook, it stopped and happened twice more" - Sheryl Carle

"It felt and sounded like a huge thunder crack that shook the walls. It then dissipated into a roll of lower rumbles. I have friends who felt it all over the valley. It was huge" - Kirstin Knight

Penelope Houghton felt it at 1.29pm in Park Beach. She said she was in the Newcastle earthquake so knew what it was.

"Boom, rumble, window rattler and house shaker" - Di Ebert

"Five second tremor felt at the jetty 1.30pm" - Silvana Camilleri

"Heard a rumble and felt a tremor at Bonville. TV was shaking around 1.29pm" - John Newth

"Shook my flat for about five seconds, loud rumble too" - Aaron Tang

"I thought I was imagining things, I did feel about four small tremors in my office at home" - Jean Nentwig

"Shook the house and rattled the windows and roof in Valla Beach" - Carmel Searle