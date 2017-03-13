Did you catch the spectacular sunrise?

Spectacular sunrise over the Coffs Harbour Jetty this morning.

LOCALS and visitors alike looked up at the sky in awe this morning as the sunrise put on a remarkable show.

Enourmous clouds lined the horizon making for dramatic lighting as the sun broke through.

Beams of light, striking colours, thick clouds and the Coffs Coast created the special sunrise.

People could be seen stopping at headlands and lookouts during their early morning walks and travels to work.

If you captured the sunrise, send it through to editorial@coffscoastadvocate.com.au to be featured in Loving the Coffs Coast.