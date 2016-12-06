Did someone ask where are all the Christmas lights?

If you have gone to the trouble of setting up a Christmas scape in your yard tell the world via the Map My Lights smart phone app.

A HIGHLIGHT of the festive season is jumping in the car and touring suburbia to see houses lit up like Christmas trees in celebration of Santa's impending trip down under.

It is an annual tradition for Damon Casson and his sister, who enjoy looking at houses adorned in holiday cheer.

It is also an annual tradition for the brother sister duo to get lost along the way due to what Damon Casson says is his sister's poor navigational skills.

But that all changed in November last year when Damon conjured up an idea to provide a Christmas light's route.

Map My Lights is a website and app creates a route that lights the roads leading you to the most festive houses in your neighbourhood.

Although most media provide maps of decorated domains, Damon said the aim of the app is to "save people from driving to and fro across town looking for lights and a way of making it easier."

The app works formulating a route from residents registering their addresses with Map My Lights in what he says is the first of its kind in the state and even the country.

Map My lights was piloted last Christmas in Damon's home town in Armidale where he described it as a big success with a large uptake of 65 registered homes.

"I honestly didn't expect it to be as popular as what it was," Damon said.

He has received positive feedback from mothers in particular who said the app saved them time and fuel driving back and forth across town with frustrated young children.

Damon said the significant positive feedback drove him to expand the program on the Coffs Coast.

So far, numbers are small with about 18 houses registered in Coffs Harbour but Damon hopes to increase the response in the community.

He is also considering growing the app to include a map for trick or treating for kids and families celebrating Halloween.

On Saturday we'll publish the map and continue to update it in coming editions.