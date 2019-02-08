'Did my husband's life mean nothing to you?': Widow's pain

Gary Lavin leaves the Maroochydore District Court. He and his company Multi-Run Roofing were found guilty of reckless conduct.

Gary Lavin leaves the Maroochydore District Court. He and his company Multi-Run Roofing were found guilty of reckless conduct.

JUST hours after roofer Whareheera Te Amo rang his wife of 21 years to tell her he loved her, he fell 6m to his death.

Cecile Te Amo's heart-breaking victim impact statement was read to Maroochydore District Court after Gary Lavin and his company Multi-Run Roofing were found guilty of reckless conduct by not installing safety railing.

He was jailed for 12 months and his company fined $1 million.

Mr Te Amo died while working at a Lake McDonald worksite in July 2014, replacing the roof of what would become the Wimmers Soft Drinks factory.

Whareheera Te Amo and his wife Cecile.

He would call his wife "four to five" times a day to tell her he loved her and the pair did everything together, according to Mrs Te Amo.

"I miss that I don't have my phone calls," she wrote.

"I don't have anyone to hold me."

In anger directed at the company which employed her husband through a sub-contractor, Mrs Te Amo questioned, "did my husband's life mean nothing to you?".

"You have partners to go home to every night, I don't.

"I hope you know how much you have destroyed my future."

According to a $284,000 quote provided by Gary Lavin - who was contracted to complete roofing works by his brother Peter Lavin and his company Lavin Constructions - safety rails were to be installed on the sheds.

Whareheera Te Amo, 62, fell to his death while working as a roofer in 2014. Facebook

Instead of installing the edge protection, Gary Lavin told roofers Michael Pairama and Howard Leavitt the measure was "too dear" and would cost him $10,000.

Before Mr Te Amo fell, he was at the apex of the roof where workers weren't required to wear harnesses.

He then walked down to the "live edge", tripped and fell onto concrete below.

Mr Te Amo was dead within minutes.

During the week-long trial, Mr Pairama admitted to placing a harness next to Mr Te Amo's dead body to hide the fact he wasn't wearing one.

The jury convicted Gary Lavin and Multi-Run Roofing by majority verdict, but were unable to reach a decision for Peter Lavin and Lavin Constructions.

Peter Lavin's bail was continued and he'll appear in court again on February 21.

Judge Glen Cash said while Gary Lavin wasn't "legally responsible" for Mr Te Amo's death, his "flagrant disregard" for safety measures exposed him to risk.

The risks were significant, according to Judge Cash, who told the court a safety rail would "likely been effective" in stopping Mr Te Amo's fall.

Gary Lavin will be released from prison after he's served four months behind bars and will be subject to an operational period of 12 months.

Defence barrister Laura Reece told the court her client's company still existed, but was defunct.

She added Gary Lavin had experienced trauma related to the incident and had sought psychiatric assistance.