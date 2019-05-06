Music legend violated at airport

US singer Diana Ross was not happy about the treatment she received from a customs agent in the US. Picture: AFP

US singer Diana Ross was not happy about the treatment she received from a customs agent in the US. Picture: AFP

Music legend Diana Ross has claimed that she felt "violated" and was close to tears as a customs agent felt between her legs during an airport pat-down.

"I was treated like s**t," the 75-year-old music legend wrote in the first of a series of tweets. "Makes me want to cry."

According to the New York Post, Ross said she was "treated like royalty" in New Orleans - where she had performed at the Jazz and Heritage Festival - before her ordeal at the airport.

"Let me be clear, Not the people or Delta BUT TSA, was over the top!! Makes me want to cry," she wrote.

"It's not what was done but how," she insisted in a third message.

"I am feeling violated - I still feel her hands between my legs, front and back (saying to me it's her job). WOW! really mixed emotions I always like to see the good things but not feeling good right now."

However, a TSA spokesman told People magazine that CCTV footage appeared to show the officers involved "correctly followed all protocols."

"TSA is aware of concerns presented by Diana Ross about her screening experience at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport this morning," the statement read.

"Initial review of CCTV indicates that the officers involved with Ms Ross's screening correctly followed all protocols, however, TSA leadership will continue to investigate the matter further. We encourage Ms Ross to reach out to TSA so we can work with her directly to address her concerns."

Ross followed the complaint by sharing a video of her singing The Supremes' Stop! In the Name of Love at the festival.

"I'm feeling better, it took a minute," she wrote.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post and is reprinted with permission.