Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A device that could shed light on the horror crash that killed seven-year-old Mehali Anastasios Pastrikos in May will be analysed, a court has heard.
A device that could shed light on the horror crash that killed seven-year-old Mehali Anastasios Pastrikos in May will be analysed, a court has heard.
Crime

Device to shed light on crash that killed seven-year-old

27th Nov 2019 8:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ELECTRONIC recording device that could shed light on the horror crash that killed seven-year-old Mehali Anastasios Pastrikos in May will be analysed by its manufacturer in the United States.

Mehali's mother, Andrea Groening, 24, faced the Darwin Local Court yesterday charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing death following the crash on Tiger Brennan Dr, which also killed 21-year-old Wade Williams.

Prosecutor David Morters told the court it could take up to two months for the analysis of the device fitted to the other car to come back from the US

Mr Morters said police were also awaiting further evidence on how alcohol and cannabis allegedly present in Groening's blood might have affected her driving. Groening will return to court on January 29.

car crash court fatality mehali anastasios pastrikos

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lawyers line up to help bushfire victims

        Lawyers line up to help bushfire victims

        News Lawyers offer to help bushfire victims with insurance, debt, tenancy, social security and financial hardship concerns.

        Sale spells the end for Orlando Street brothel

        premium_icon Sale spells the end for Orlando Street brothel

        News The premises may soon cater to a very different kind of clientele.

        Police are ‘mixing things up’ to fight crime in Coffs

        premium_icon Police are ‘mixing things up’ to fight crime in Coffs

        News Police are taking a new approach to fighting crime.

        Daniel is proof of the power of dreams in football

        premium_icon Daniel is proof of the power of dreams in football

        News From Ethopia to overcoming Cerebral Palsy to the national team