Development rumours for Jetty Foreshores

What's Got the Coffs Coast talking? Suggestions there could be private development planned at the Jetty east of the railway.

CURRENTLY there are widespread strong rumours that 10 storey high building developments are to be built east of the railway in the jetty area.

The modern approach to planning seems to be that new proposals are worked up to quite advanced stages with significant investment in consultants before presentation as a virtual fait a compli to the public for comment.

There are three distinct areas east of the railway. Area one is north of the Jetty Walk and includes the land east of the railway and marina out to Mutton Bird.

Area two, which I will refer to as Jetty Park, extends south from the Jetty Walk, including all the land east of the railway to the southern end of the beach.

The third area starts at the southern end of the beach and includes Corambirra Point and the spit out to it. The big issue is the preservation of open space for the whole Jetty Park area for recreational use and parking. Currently it is often difficult to find a free picnic table on the weekends and during holidays. The need for and social community value of this space will grow as the region's population grows.

Strip buildings, with rear lane access either side of Jordan Esplanade will leave only the beach as the recreation place for the people of Coffs and our visitors.

Because these large developments can be approved by planning bodies above local council, the present commitment to a three story height limit is meaningless.

The people of Coffs Harbour urgently need some transparency on the development plans for the Jetty area in general and commitment to open space recreation and parking for the Jetty Park area.

Garth McGilvray

Competitors and community made the event

THE bcu Coffs TRI held on March 4-5 was a huge success and we would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Coffs Harbour community for enabling us to put on the weekend of events. The feedback from all involved has been extremely positive.

To all those who were affected by the road closures, we are very thankful for your patience and without your support we could not guarantee the safety of our competitors, which is paramount.

Thank you to the local community groups for volunteering your time over the weekend including Coffs, Sawtell and Urunga Surf Clubs, Coffs and Corindi SES Crews, the C.ex Community Crew, Coffs Tri Club, Coffs Breakers AFC, St John Ambulance, the Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour, Can Do Cancer Trust, North Coast V Twins, A1 Coffs Coast Tours and NR Comms.

We hope the bcu Coffs Tri continues to grow as an event and becomes a major drawcard for visitors to the Coffs Coast. Yours in sport.

Mick Maley, Sinclair Black, Hadley Black and Alison Fidge, Village Sports

Six month life span of fly vaccines

THIS year's Quadrivalent flu vaccination protects people against four types of influenza.

Peak influenza season is July and August. Recent evidence shows flu vaccine protection starts to wane after three to four months with little protection after six months therefore the most effective time to have the flu vaccine is May or early June.

People who have the flu vaccine in March or early April run the risk that the vaccine protection will have waned by peak flu season.

Dr Ian Arthur, Toormina Medical Centre