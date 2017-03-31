24°
Development rumours for Jetty Foreshores

31st Mar 2017 4:00 AM
What's Got the Coffs Coast talking? Suggestions there could be private development planned at the Jetty east of the railway.
What's Got the Coffs Coast talking? Suggestions there could be private development planned at the Jetty east of the railway.

CURRENTLY there are widespread strong rumours that 10 storey high building developments are to be built east of the railway in the jetty area.

The modern approach to planning seems to be that new proposals are worked up to quite advanced stages with significant investment in consultants before presentation as a virtual fait a compli to the public for comment.

There are three distinct areas east of the railway. Area one is north of the Jetty Walk and includes the land east of the railway and marina out to Mutton Bird.

Area two, which I will refer to as Jetty Park, extends south from the Jetty Walk, including all the land east of the railway to the southern end of the beach.

The third area starts at the southern end of the beach and includes Corambirra Point and the spit out to it. The big issue is the preservation of open space for the whole Jetty Park area for recreational use and parking. Currently it is often difficult to find a free picnic table on the weekends and during holidays. The need for and social community value of this space will grow as the region's population grows.

Strip buildings, with rear lane access either side of Jordan Esplanade will leave only the beach as the recreation place for the people of Coffs and our visitors.

Because these large developments can be approved by planning bodies above local council, the present commitment to a three story height limit is meaningless.

The people of Coffs Harbour urgently need some transparency on the development plans for the Jetty area in general and commitment to open space recreation and parking for the Jetty Park area.

Garth McGilvray

 

Competitors and community made the event

THE bcu Coffs TRI held on March 4-5 was a huge success and we would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Coffs Harbour community for enabling us to put on the weekend of events. The feedback from all involved has been extremely positive.

To all those who were affected by the road closures, we are very thankful for your patience and without your support we could not guarantee the safety of our competitors, which is paramount.

Thank you to the local community groups for volunteering your time over the weekend including Coffs, Sawtell and Urunga Surf Clubs, Coffs and Corindi SES Crews, the C.ex Community Crew, Coffs Tri Club, Coffs Breakers AFC, St John Ambulance, the Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour, Can Do Cancer Trust, North Coast V Twins, A1 Coffs Coast Tours and NR Comms.

We hope the bcu Coffs Tri continues to grow as an event and becomes a major drawcard for visitors to the Coffs Coast. Yours in sport.

Mick Maley, Sinclair Black, Hadley Black and Alison Fidge, Village Sports

 

Six month life span of fly vaccines

THIS year's Quadrivalent flu vaccination protects people against four types of influenza.

Peak influenza season is July and August. Recent evidence shows flu vaccine protection starts to wane after three to four months with little protection after six months therefore the most effective time to have the flu vaccine is May or early June.

People who have the flu vaccine in March or early April run the risk that the vaccine protection will have waned by peak flu season.

Dr Ian Arthur, Toormina Medical Centre

Coffs Coast Advocate
The shame file photos of illegal fishing

The shame file photos of illegal fishing

IN AN era of responsible fishing, catch and release and sustainability in catch sizes and bag limits these illegal fishing images should shock many anglers.

Surfers chase spot in Aussie tag final

SURF'S UP: Shaun Cansdell is in the Coffs Harbour Boardriders team for the Surftag Australian Series.

Coffs Harbour Boardriders competing at Duranbah this weekend.

BMX bandits at state champs

Sawtell BMX members Ella Molan, Jack Molan, Jake Major and Kye Reid with their plates earned at the ACT State Championships.

Sawtell BMX Club riders achieve great results in Canberra.

How does Coffs' fish and chip shops stack against the rest

WHERE'S BEST? Vote for your favourite fish and chip shop on the Coffs Coast in the Australian Fish and Chips Awards.

Let's make sure the Coffs Coast is represented

Fixing it for the Men's Shed

From the Mayor's Desk with Denise Knight

Upgrades continue on the Sikh temple

New golden domes have been placed on the Sikh temple in Woolgoolga.

New domes placed on First Sikh Temple.

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Country girls hit the town

Don't miss The McClymonts at C.ex Coffs.

Australia's top rated country group singers come to town.

What's happening on the Coffs Coast this weekend

Harmony Day will be held at the Botanic Garden on Sunday.

Things to do on the Coffs Coast this weekend?

Gogglebox shock: ‘This is so bloody juicy’

THE Gogglebox households can’t quite believe their eyes as they watch one of the most scandalous TV...

New Oscars fiasco safety net

IN A monumental stuff-up, La La Land was incorrectly named Best Picture. During the acceptance speech, the real winner was revealed.

Academy ‘won’t sack PwC’ but new safeguards in place.

Frozen’s original ending was much darker

Disney’s hit movie Frozen nearly turned out very, very differently.

IF THE original script had gone ahead, Frozen would have been grim.

Bea's parting gift: The Freak's in the frame

Pamela Rabe stars as Joan Ferguson in a scene from season five of the TV series Wentworth.

Gripping prison drama Wentworth returns for a volatile fifth season.

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie The Lego Batman Movie.

LEGO Batman and Scarlett Johansson take on Beauty and the Beast.

MOVIE REVIEW: Crazy Boss Baby story is a little far-fetched

A scene from the movie The Boss Baby.

After nailing Trump, Alec Baldwin’s career takes a strange detour.

MKR’s Amy blasts Josh’s ‘sl*t’ slur

Amy Murr, pictured with brother Tyson, said rival contestant Josh Meeuwissen crossed the line when he called her a ‘sl*t’.

AMY responds after being called a ‘sl*t’ by MKR’s villain Josh.

Quiet cul-de-sac - 938m2 block - immaculate home...

18 Cottonwood Cres, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $599,000 ...

This sought after yet seldom found four bedroom home will truly impress. The owners were specific in creating a home of quality and functionality with the focus...

Paradise awaits, 170m to the beach...

27 Sapphire Crescent, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 4 3 2 $895,000 ...

Paradise awaits and when you enter you will find the lifestyle you deserve. Tucked away in the exclusive beach suburb of Sapphire Beach is this four bedroom...

Executive Bonville residence...

121 North Bonville Road, Bonville 2450

House 5 3 2 $859,000 ...

This elegantly appointed home is nestled in a beautiful bushland enclave and embraced by private gardens with a sealed driveway lined with pencil pines. Cleverly...

The size will surprise...

4/34 Karuah Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $295,000 ...

Exciting opportunity to secure this amazing 2 bedroom villa. Perfectly located just a short walk to our major shopping centre and Coffs Harbour main beach. Other...

13, your new lucky number...

13 Dutton Crescent, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 4 $535,000 ...

Highly sought after four bedroom home with self-contained granny flat located in one of Coffs Harbour's most popular residential areas. Upstairs you're welcomed...

HURLEY DRIVE FACTORY...

Unit 18/25-27 Hurley Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

Commercial 0 0 $260,000

Unit 18 has a glazed entry with an 58sqm bay plus mezzanine with a 120sqm secure yard. It is situated in the popular industrial unit complex 'Gateway Place'...

Unexpected Native Garden Treasure...

1 Airlie Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $465,000

A hidden oasis in the City Centre, this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has size, location and privacy all in its' favour. With a formal living room and dining room...

One of Korora&#39;s Best Kept Secrets

11/95 James Small Drive, Korora 2450

House 2 1 2 $257,000

Don't like the idea of settling for a unit as your first home purchase? Or perhaps you'd like to bring your small pet along with you? Well this freestanding 2...

Affordable Beach-side Apartment

17/27-29 Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 2 1 1 $240,000

A perfect entry into the Coffs Harbour investment marketplace. This top floor 2 bedroom fully furnished unit in the beach-side 'Tahitian' complex is holiday let...

Family Home on Acreage

36 Bennetts Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 6 Auction

Minutes from the CDB this brick and tile four bedroom family home is perfect for those looking for some extra space but still requiring the convenience of being...

Properties sell for more with print

PRINT SELLS: A new report shows using print and online advertising achieves a price 21% higher than online alone.

How much more can can you get for your home by advertising in print?

Once-in-a-lifetime chance to learn from best in the biz

TOP AGENT: LJ Hooker Double Bay agent Bill Malouf is a real estate mentor

Top agent to mentor a would-be agent

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Strong demand for houses and units on Coffs Coast

GOLDEN GLOW: This is one of the joys of living on the Coffs Coast, the sun rises past the Jetty at Coffs Harbour.

Sellers have the upper hand as desperate buyers snap up homes

