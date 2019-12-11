Development ‘out of keeping’ warn petition supporters

The proposal was the subject of a petition from nearby residents. Photo by Penny Stephens.

The proposal was the subject of a petition from nearby residents. Photo by Penny Stephens.

A development proposal, which sparked a petition from angry residents, will go before Coffs Harbour City Council this week.

The proposal includes 29 self-contained dwellings for seniors housing; and six separate dwellings and one exhibition home.

Work would involve the demolition of existing structures and a subdivision at 8 Anchorage Close and 5-9 Moonee Beach Road, Moonee Beach.

Submissions made during the public exhibition period outlined a number of concerns including the increased traffic and that the surrounding road networks are not capable of supporting additional traffic.

There are also concerns that the bulk and scale of the development is an overdevelopment of the site and out of keeping with the surrounding area.

After the consolidation of 8 Anchorage Close and 5-9 Moonee Beach Road, the site will have a total area of 11,782 square metres.

The proposal includes 29 self-contained dwellings for seniors housing near the Moonee Market.

Some lots will be smaller than the minimum 400 square metres because the subdivision will be created under a community title.

Despite these concerns a report from senior staff has recommended approving the development.

The seniors living component will be a mixture of single and two-storey buildings.

The two-storey buildings would each contain a dwelling on the ground and first floor, with a lift and stairwell providing access to the upper floor dwellings. 10 single-storey dwellings will be located in the middle of the site with one single storey dwelling located in the north eastern corner.

The dwellings that are separate from the seniors housing component, will all be single storey, three-bedroom homes along the western portion of the site.

A small section of the site on the south-western corner includes land mapped as secondary koala habitat but the proposal does not involve the removal of any of these feed trees.

The site is located within 400 metres of the Moonee Marketplace and it has been recommended that the developer construct an appropriate pedestrian path and refuge to cater for the increased traffic.