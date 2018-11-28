Development opportunity in the Jetty precinct

FOR SALE: 359 Harbour Dr is for sale by Tender, offering future development possibility in the sought after Jetty precinct.

ANOTHER key piece of real estate at the Coffs Harbour Jetty Precinct is available to buy.

LJ Hooker Commercial has announced 359 Harbour Drive, Coffs Harbour as for sale by way of tender, with expressions of interest closing on December 13.

Currently used as the Public Works Advisory offices, the property is being offered for sale with a leaseback to Property NSW starting one day after settlement.

The leaseback is for three years, with an option for three more years, annually reviewed.

However, what has sparked interest from investors is the fact the parcel of land is zoned B4 - Mixed Use under the provisions of the Coffs Harbour Local Environmental Plan 2013, which allows mixed-use development following expiry of the secure lease term.

Future redevelopment of the site would potentially provide the property with elevated marina, ocean and beach views.

LJ Hooker Coffs Harbour sales and leasing director Troy Mitchell said this was a great investment opportunity in one of the most sought-after locations on the Coffs Coast.

"The Jetty Precinct is one of the Coffs Coast's preferred addresses due to its unrivalled close proximity to the beach, marina, daytime and night-time entertainment and shopping,” Mr Mitchell said.

"The future redevelopment of older style properties will create the next supply of apartments in this prime location.”

"We've received good inquiry from mostly local investors looking to obtain a secure investment with development upside.”

Expressions of interest close at 2pm on Thursday, December 13.

Copies of the Property Information Memorandum are available from LJ Hooker Commercial, email tmitchell@ljhcoffs.com