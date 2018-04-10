Development of new $73m hospital moving ahead

PROGRESS: It is not known as of yet what will become of the Macksville District Hospital after the new hospital is built.

PROGRESS: It is not known as of yet what will become of the Macksville District Hospital after the new hospital is built. NSW Health

PLANS to build the new $73 million Macksville Hospital are moving ahead following the unveiling of the designs this week.

The new hospital will be built just 3km north of the Macksville town centre.

Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey launched the designs on Monday, saying the NSW Government is getting on with delivering its election commitment to the Nambucca Valley to construct a brand new hospital.

"The designers have been busy developing the plans and a 'fly around' video, which will enable the community to see what the new hospital will look like,” Mrs Pavey said.

"The new hospital will provide a facility that delivers contemporary health services to the people of the Nambucca Valley and the broader region.”

Mrs Pavey said community members can view the designs and video at information sessions to be held at Macksville Ex-Services Club from 2pm on April 11, and Nambucca Community and Arts Centre from 2pm on April 12.

The new hospital will enhance patient care while also improving ambulatory care and outpatient treatments.

The development will include improved facilities in Emergency, Community Health, Operating Theatres, Maternity and Inpatient Units.

The Project Team will be available during the information sessions to answer questions from the community.

The team will continue to finalise the design before submitting the State Significant Development application with the Department of Planning next month.

Early works will begin in mid-2018 following approval of a Development Application with Nambucca Shire Council.