Development is key for council looking ahead

GOING UP: Councillors will review reports on possible changes to building heights in the Coffs Harbour CBD.

DEVELOPMENT will be a key focus for Coffs Harbour City Councillors in Thursday's council meeting.

A review of the Coffs Harbour CBD heights and built form controls will look to address issues of quality design options, visual impacts, solar access to City Square and utility will be presented.

Councillors previously pushed forward a motion to review building heights with a view to seek a change to the Local Environment Plan based on its findings in February.

On Thursday, councillors will be presented three options regarding studies to make any changes to building height restrictions in the build up to the 2031 Coffs Harbour City Masterplan.

The first one is council endorse the Project Plan and Consultation Brief, allowing the project to start immediately.

Alternatively, councillors may decide to not endorse the two reports and not allow the project to commence, or thirdly deliver an alternative approach.

The rezoning of land in Korora, West Sapphire and Moonee will also be up for discussion.

The area of focus circulates around Maccues Rd, Wakelands Rd/Fairview Rd/Sugarmill Rd, and Gaudrons Rd/The Mountain Way precincts.

The 1,490ha area is primarily zoned of RU2 Rural Landscape (landscape must maintain character of landscape) and E2 Environmental Conservation (areas of high ecological value), with a large part of the Korora Basin currently zoned R5 Large Lot Residential.

A study found land within this zone was suitable for possible R5 Large Lot Residential and E2 Environmental Conservation uses.

WASTE MANAGEMENT: Bellingen Transfer Station in early stages of upgrade works. Bellingen Shire Council

Meanwhile, to cope with growing waste management demand the Bellingen Shire Council announced an upgrade to its Bellingen Transfer Station.

In a joint Bellingen Shire Council and Coffs Coast Waste Service project, works to the transfer station site will reduce wind-blown rubbish, improve separation of waste and recycling, and reduce its carbon footprint.

Upgrades include the installation of two compactor bins, two new concrete slabs, road resurfacing, improved drainage and site layout redesign.

Future installation of solar panels are planned with the replacement of the awning.