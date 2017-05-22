Developers, there's a need for aged care in Coffs

An artist's impression of the Bachrach Naumburger Group's proposed $100 million aged care facility. View from San Francisco Avenue.

THANK YOU for bringing to my attention the possibility of a new aged care facility in Coffs Harbour.

It is a great facility for Coffs Harbour given the limited availability of aged care with up to a two-year wait in some locations.

Hopefully this development, with additional beds and diversity of care, will take some stress from existing facilities and the elderly dealing with this growing problem.

The placement of this development is ideal.

Close to shops, beaches, medical and health facilities will mean the residences will, up to some point, have access to these without too much trouble and will also mean they aren't isolated to socialise just within the facility.

Another important issue for this facility is the economic impact for the whole of the Coffs Harbour area not only during the construction stage but the permanent employment opportunities once constructed are unlimited something the area can only benefit from.

Barry Heffernan

Cardiac rehabilitation at Coffs Harbour Health Campus is saving lives on a daily basis. Trevor Veale

Cardiac rehabilitation a lifesaving difference

I WOULD like to hear from all people who have recently undergone heart surgery or are awaiting heart surgery of a wonderful service available at the Coffs Harbour Health Campus.

There is a seven week cardiac rehabilitation course that is free to attend run by a dedicated professional team headed by Cheryl Bowen a special cardiac nurse and assisted by Gerard Groth and Irina Holmes cardiac rehab nurses with the assistance of Greg Ewart physiotherapist together this team do an amazing job.

I recently witnessed the great job this team perform as I watched my husband and several other people go through the course with astounding results.

Participants generally started in pain and weak from their particular surgery and lacking a lot of confidence in their ability to fully recover, they all finished the course happy and stronger and ready to move forward confidently with a better understanding of their own health.

The care this team gave to each participant was phenominal.

I was informed that only a small percentage of cardiac surgery patients locally attend the course , this is a shame as the support is invaluable and I wanted to make people aware of what is available to them and the positive affect it has on helping their recovery.

June Smith, Nana Glen

The art gallery and library have outgrown Rigby House. Trevor Veale

Central location is a must for new library and gallery

I AM really pleased to hear about the new library and gallery planned for Coffs Harbour.

The current gallery is excellent but it is much too small for the exhibitions, which I have seen in other places. The library is small too.

The city centre is the best place for it if you need to take buses or do your other shopping or for kids.

I think it would be a shame to put it out of town near the racecourse, especially the library.

In town, it would give more life to the city centre too.

Greg O'Shea

Good Samaritan sees bingle and does the right thing

TO THE young man who took a photo of the car that backed into ours whilst parked outside Star Discount Chemist on Harbour Drive on Thursday and then proceeded to wait for us to come back to our car.

When he couldn't wait any longer, he went the extra mile and took the information into the chemist and left the details with one of the ladies who then put the info on our car and also came out to explain it all to us when we got back.

Thumbs down to the car in question who didn't stick around but took off immediately.

City Hill or Gordon St is a huge point of debate for the proposed new Coffs Harbour cultural and entertainment centre development. Trevor Veale

Create an 'inclusive' cultural precinct on City Hill

I DISAGREE with Heather McKinnon who said that anyone going to a library or art gallery on City Hill would be élitist.

Are the people who go up to City Hill, such a as to play bridge or visit the Bunker Cartoon Gallery élitist? I think not.

Patricia Degens

Repeated calls on the Federal Government for an estimated timeline on the Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway bypass remain unanswered. RMS

Looking for bypass funds in the wrong areas

I WRITE in support of Ian Muldoon's letter (CCA, May 17) "Bypassing the Bypass".

Perhaps we should be looking for something inside the mix, side-tracking the process, rather than something missing from it.

The term infrastructure is quite impressive, but like a large highway advertising (sign) seems to provide an attractive proposition on the face-side, but nothing but a hiding-place on the other.

I.W.J. Ashe

Business leaders have called on Coffs Harbour City Council to consider thinning or felling trees on Jetty Beach before building a new boardwalk which seemingly will miss out on harbour views due to the dunal vegetation. Trevor Veale

Strong vote against a boardwalk with a water view

WHY would you want to look at "the view" (CCA Calls to clear trees for boardwalk view May 15) you would see if the dunal vegetation was removed?

You would see the ugly quarry and the even uglier south wall.

Lorraine Woodbridge

Save our trees: Bellingen residents rally around the camphor laurels in Church Street. Ute Schulenberg

Camphor laurel fellings go against Greens' mantra

I AM writing to inform you of community concern in Bellingen regarding the conduct of the so-called 'green' councillors.

The background to my complaint is Bellingen Council's implementation of a 'beautification' plan, which includes the destruction of five trees which are significant to the town's heritage status.

In spite of public protest and appeals to re-negotiate the plan with community consultation the newly elected 'green council' has refused to engage with the community on alternative solutions to their perceived problem.

I need to point out that the council's intention to remove the trees has a history commencing in 2011 when community protests prevented their removal by the then-council.

Consequently, in 2016 the council buried their intent within a larger plan of 'beautifying' the town centre so it escaped public notice until leaked by an insider in January 2017.

Immediately a community group was formed to alert residents and gather evidence from professional arborists, landscape architects and heritage experts in response to council's claim that they had evidence that the trees are dangerous, in ill health and a threat to nearby buildings.

Amazingly the mayor has refused to make this report available to the community.

Instead of taking up the community's offer to work together on this issue, the council ordered the hasty removal of the trees on 5am Sunday 23 April and ordered police to remove the 200 protesters including children.

In spite of further protests and community expressions of dismay the council has announced that further tree removals will take place at the end of this month.

As a member of the Green Party who was active in the campaign to elect the mayor and councillors I feel betrayed by their behaviour and have taken the action of writing to you in the hope that the party can do some damage control perhaps by disassociating itself from these individuals or at the very least by reprimanding and providing them with training in democratic leadership.

I believe their actions have undermined and even made risable your party's promise that a vote for Greens in local government will 'restore democracy'.

On the contrary, the authoritarian leadership style of these local government Greens has shattered democratic decision-making in our town.

Unless you take some action, the gaping physical absence of well-loved trees in the heart of the township will remain a shameful reminder of the Greens in government long after the councillors themselves have been voted out.

Carmel Darling, Bellingen

The NAPLAN tests are seen as not being helpful by one lobby group. Contributed

The nuisance of NAPLAN

IT'S that time of year again.

Parental pressure for some students, the removal of certain pupils to enhance results and inconsistencies that 'shape' invalid data between schools.

The facts are:

. Some schools have been known to examine the contents of test papers as a last minute attempt to drill students, gaining an advantage above those who 'play by the rules.'

. There are those independent schools who promote their Naplan results to market themselves so numbers can be increased. Parents of lower performing students have been suggested that it would be better to withdraw their children from the Naplan tests. "We can't have low Naplan results tarnishing school image." Must keep those fees coming in.

. Some schools teach to Naplan and neglect other areas of the curriculum.

. Some teachers read sections of the tests to students they are not supposed to AND give assistance where it says not to.

Inconsistencies abound in the preparation and the administration of Naplan.

These variances have been going on for years, but "nothing should be said."

As a teacher I am appalled at the weighting of Naplan.

Those that sit in their 'ivory towers' awaiting the results of Naplan are cretinous fools who actually believe that the gathering of this data is valid. Not to mention the poor, gullible parents that determine where their children will be educated based on this.

To have valid data between schools you must have consistent markers from which to gauge results. Naplan does not and has never provided such markers.

Sue McMahon

Pope Benedict XVI has resigned for reasons of ill health. Christophe Simon

Islam and the two Catholic popes

Pope Benedict XVI is still alive.

The other day, when turning 90, he wrote:

"The clash between radically-atheistic conceptions of the State and the emergence of a radically-religious state in the Islamist movements, leads our time into an explosive situation...."

In 2006, Pope Benedict made a famous speech quoting a 14th century emperor:

"Show me just what Muhammad brought that was new, and there you'll find things only evil and inhuman, such as his command to spread by the sword the faith he preached.

"God is not pleased by blood . . . whoever would lead someone to faith needs the ability to speak well and to reason properly, without violence and threats."

It happens that this month Pope Francis plans to visit a more-or-less "radically-religious" state - namely Egypt.

Francis's theme is always that "it's not right to identify Islam with violence...."

These two Popes can't both be right.

Which one is wrong?

Arnold Jago