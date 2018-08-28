Menu
Pottsville residents gather at the site they hope will be used for a high school.
Pottsville residents gather at the site they hope will be used for a high school. Contributed
Council News

Controversial development pitch in popular area rejected

Rick Koenig
by
28th Aug 2018 5:00 AM

TWEED Shire Council has again rejected an application to sub-divide the last remaining land at Seabreeze Estate, in the hope it will one day be used for a high school.

At the last council meeting, councillors were asked to vote on a development application lodged by Newland Developers which would allow it to build 69 residential homes plus three reserves.

The application was voted down.

Cr Chris Cherry said Pottsville had been fighting for a high school since 2000, with students currently forced to attend high school in Kingscliff.

The Department of Education says it has no plans to build a school on the site.

"The need to provide a school on this site is really a promise to the community that has been made since 2000," Cr Cherry said.

"The fact the Department of Education is not yet ready to provide that school doesn't mean we can let that site go. We need to retain that site because the future population will need it."

Tweed Shire Mayor Katie Milne said it was important the site be retained for a Pottsville high school as it was a "vastly growing area."

Tweed Daily News

