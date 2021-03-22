Devastation and loss of life: NSW’s stormy flood history

Gundagai 1852 - The flood that killed 89 people, more than Cyclone Tracey, is one of modern Australia's deadliest storm events.

The fledgling township lost 35% of its inhabitants and many of the buildings were swept away. Local Aboriginal people saved the stricken in bark canoes and the town was rebuilt on higher ground.

The Gundagai flour mill surrounded by water during the flood. Picture: Supplied

Hawkesbury 1867 - The "record flood" or "the big one" in local legend, claimed 20 lives lost and destroyed much of the town.

The historic home that sits on the riverbank marks the high water mark with its second balcony - the water reached almost 20 metres above the river's normal height.

Twenty lives were lost during the Hawkesbury-Nepean flood.

Hunter Valley 1955 - More than a dozen people died in or as a result of the floods in the worst catastrophe in the region since European settlement.

Two men drowned when a helicopter, trying to winch them from the waters, went down. Five people died in an electrocution during the rescues. The water level reached 12.1m.

More than a dozen people died in the Hunter Valley floods. Picture: Supplied

Hawkesbury and Georges Rivers 1986 - Six died as 370mm of rain fell in Sydney's "wettest day ever". People abandoned their cars on flooded roads in the city's west.

The coal ship Pasha Bulker aground during wild storms in 2007.

Central Coast and Newcastle 2007 - The storms that pushed the Pasha Bulker container ship ashore also killed 10 people as streets flooded and winds brought down bridges and tore off roofs.

The Dungog floods killed three people.

Dungog and the Hunter Valley 2015 - Dubbed a one in one thousand year event that killed three when surging storm water washed away homes in Dungog. An elderly woman also died after her car was swept off the road by waters outside Maitland.

Severe flooding submerges Western Sydney: The banks of the Hawkesbury Nepean have burst, flooding areas of Windsor, Richmond and Penrith amongst others.

Originally published as Devastation and loss of life: NSW's stormy flood history