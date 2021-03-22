Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Weather

Devastation and loss of life: NSW’s stormy flood history

by Perry Duffin
23rd Mar 2021 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Gundagai 1852 - The flood that killed 89 people, more than Cyclone Tracey, is one of modern Australia's deadliest storm events.

The fledgling township lost 35% of its inhabitants and many of the buildings were swept away. Local Aboriginal people saved the stricken in bark canoes and the town was rebuilt on higher ground.

 

The Gundagai flour mill surrounded by water during the flood. Picture: Supplied
The Gundagai flour mill surrounded by water during the flood. Picture: Supplied

 

 

Hawkesbury 1867 - The "record flood" or "the big one" in local legend, claimed 20 lives lost and destroyed much of the town.

The historic home that sits on the riverbank marks the high water mark with its second balcony - the water reached almost 20 metres above the river's normal height.

 

Twenty lives were lost during the Hawkesbury-Nepean flood.
Twenty lives were lost during the Hawkesbury-Nepean flood.

 

 

 

Hunter Valley 1955 - More than a dozen people died in or as a result of the floods in the worst catastrophe in the region since European settlement.

Two men drowned when a helicopter, trying to winch them from the waters, went down. Five people died in an electrocution during the rescues. The water level reached 12.1m.

 

 

More than a dozen people died in the Hunter Valley floods. Picture: Supplied
More than a dozen people died in the Hunter Valley floods. Picture: Supplied

 

 

Hawkesbury and Georges Rivers 1986 - Six died as 370mm of rain fell in Sydney's "wettest day ever". People abandoned their cars on flooded roads in the city's west.

 

 

 

The coal ship Pasha Bulker aground during wild storms in 2007.
The coal ship Pasha Bulker aground during wild storms in 2007.

 

 

 

Central Coast and Newcastle 2007 - The storms that pushed the Pasha Bulker container ship ashore also killed 10 people as streets flooded and winds brought down bridges and tore off roofs.

 

 

The Dungog floods killed three people.
The Dungog floods killed three people.

 

 

Dungog and the Hunter Valley 2015 - Dubbed a one in one thousand year event that killed three when surging storm water washed away homes in Dungog. An elderly woman also died after her car was swept off the road by waters outside Maitland.

 

 

 

Originally published as Devastation and loss of life: NSW's stormy flood history

Illustration of the 1867 Hawkesbury floods.
Illustration of the 1867 Hawkesbury floods.

More Stories

floods nsw weather wild weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wet and wild: More heavy rain, flash floods for North Coast

        Wet and wild: More heavy rain, flash floods for North Coast

        Weather A flood watch is in place for the Clarence River as more heavy rain is predicted to fall in the catchment on Tuesday.

        CLARENCE ROUND-UP: View club goes green

        Premium Content CLARENCE ROUND-UP: View club goes green

        News A jovial time was had by all with a decadent morning tea rounding out the...

        Coffs man in court for violent shovel attack

        Premium Content Coffs man in court for violent shovel attack

        Crime The court heard the attacker had “reacted inappropriately” and left his neighbour...

        Get ready as weather systems merge

        Get ready as weather systems merge

        Weather Towns may become isolated and people are being asked to prepare for possible...