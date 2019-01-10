Menu
Environment

Devastating sight on busy Gold Coast road

by Kirstin Payne
10th Jan 2019 7:43 PM
THE body of a koala has been found on the side of a busy Gold Coast road just metres from a koala crossing sign.

Wild Care animal rescue was called to collect a koala on the Smith street motorway at 6am this morning, only to find it had been deceased.

The koala was hit in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Wild Care volunteer Heidi Cuschieri said she was devastated when she came upon the carcass.

"I found it hard to hold back the tears as I cradled her in my arms," Ms Cuschieri said.

"She was a perfect, beautiful healthy girl taken way too soon."

"I didn't know if it was going to be dead or alive, unfortunately she had been hit by a car by the time we arrived."

Ms Cuschieri said the sad news served as a reminder to other motorists to keep an eye out, especially around koala crossing signs.

"It is prime koala habitat on either side of the road where she died, and koalas are being forced to travel further and further," Ms Cuschieri said.

"What makes this case particularly sad was the fact the koala had no signs of chlamydia or other disease, she was in good health and would have lived on.

"This is what volunteer wildlife rescuers face all the time and it never gets any easier

The koala, dubbed Isla was transported to Currumbin Wildlife Hospital to be checked for joeys.

The 24/7 Wildcare hotline number is: (07) 5527 2444.

