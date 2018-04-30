Menu
Login
News

Devastating car fire on highway

Rachel Vercoe
by
30th Apr 2018 2:30 PM | Updated: 3:00 PM

AFTER saving up and buying a car only four weeks ago, Danielle Duck has been left devastated after her car with all her personal possessions caught ablaze on the highway.

Coffs Harbour local Danielle moved to Kincumber on the Central Coast five months ago, but decided to return to family and friends on the Coffs Coast.

Danielle left Kincumber at 4.30am on Saturday with all her personal belongings including clothes, shoes, personal papers and more.

"I was excited to be moving back home and being close to my family and friends," Danielle said.

"I could smell smoke and realised it was coming from my car. I pulled over, got out and saw flames coming from the back.

Shocked and distressed, Danielle waved and called out for cars driving by to pull over.

Two off-duty officers and two other couples pulled over to assist Danielle and a call was made to 000.

Danielle Duck was lucky to escape harm when her car was destroyed by flames.
Danielle Duck was lucky to escape harm when her car was destroyed by flames. Contributed

"Somebody pulled one of my suitcases from the car but there was no time to get anything else from my car as it was alight.

"The police arrived pretty quickly and stopped traffic, followed closely by the fire fighters in what seemed like five minutes. By this time my car was fully ablaze.

"I was terrified and overwhelmed by what was happening. Especially watching everything I owned go up in flames.

"I'd also saved and only bought my car four weeks previous.

"I think I'm still in shock that this actually happened to me and realising how lucky I am that I got out of my car in time because it was fully ablaze very quickly.

"I'm honestly just very thankful I got out unharmed because it could have ended so much worse."

Still being checked up on by the strangers who pulled over to help, fire fighters and others, Danielle said she is thankful to everyone who was on scene and helping out.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    The incredible rise and fall of Coffs-raised CEO

    The incredible rise and fall of Coffs-raised CEO

    News IT was the downfall of one of Coffs Harbour's most incredible success stories when former AMP chairwoman Catherine Brenner resigned today.

    • 30th Apr 2018 3:00 PM
    Woolgoolga home with room to move

    Woolgoolga home with room to move

    Property Come inside Vision Property Sales' Property Pick of the Week

    • 30th Apr 2018 2:30 PM
    Wait times trigger health cover purchase

    Wait times trigger health cover purchase

    News Wait times cited as the main factor in private health cover decision

    Reforms ensure safe aged care

    Reforms ensure safe aged care

    News Aged care reforms will be introduced by the Coaltion from January 1

    Local Partners