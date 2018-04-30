Devastating car fire on highway

AFTER saving up and buying a car only four weeks ago, Danielle Duck has been left devastated after her car with all her personal possessions caught ablaze on the highway.

Coffs Harbour local Danielle moved to Kincumber on the Central Coast five months ago, but decided to return to family and friends on the Coffs Coast.

Danielle left Kincumber at 4.30am on Saturday with all her personal belongings including clothes, shoes, personal papers and more.

"I was excited to be moving back home and being close to my family and friends," Danielle said.

"I could smell smoke and realised it was coming from my car. I pulled over, got out and saw flames coming from the back.

Shocked and distressed, Danielle waved and called out for cars driving by to pull over.

Two off-duty officers and two other couples pulled over to assist Danielle and a call was made to 000.

Danielle Duck was lucky to escape harm when her car was destroyed by flames. Contributed

"Somebody pulled one of my suitcases from the car but there was no time to get anything else from my car as it was alight.

"The police arrived pretty quickly and stopped traffic, followed closely by the fire fighters in what seemed like five minutes. By this time my car was fully ablaze.

"I was terrified and overwhelmed by what was happening. Especially watching everything I owned go up in flames.

"I'd also saved and only bought my car four weeks previous.

"I think I'm still in shock that this actually happened to me and realising how lucky I am that I got out of my car in time because it was fully ablaze very quickly.

"I'm honestly just very thankful I got out unharmed because it could have ended so much worse."

Still being checked up on by the strangers who pulled over to help, fire fighters and others, Danielle said she is thankful to everyone who was on scene and helping out.