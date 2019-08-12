Devastated family mourns young crash victim

Jarvis Fermor (centre) pictured with his sisters Lakkari and Jamarli, has been fondly remembered by his family as the "rose between two thorns."

Jarvis Fermor (centre) pictured with his sisters Lakkari and Jamarli, has been fondly remembered by his family as the "rose between two thorns."

THE middle child of three siblings, Jarvis Fermor's mum had always playfully referred to her only son as the "rose between two thorns."

But the tragic death of the 23-year-old Coffs Harbour man has now left his family reeling, and the community in mourning.

Jarvis has been identified as the victim of the horrific accident that saw his motorcycle crash into a tree on a residential street in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Donn-Patterson Dr soon after 1.30am, where he was immediately rushed to Coffs Harbour Hospital.

Despite efforts to save his life, Jarvis, a much-loved son, brother, grandson, uncle and friend, later died.

Jarvis' family have been left struggling to come to grips with the situation in the wake of his unexpected death.

His little sister Jamarli, who fondly remembers him as her "protective brother", has admitted the family fear they cannot afford the funeral costs.

The family have set up an online fundraiser on GoFundMe in hopes to raise the funds.

Social media has since been flooded with an outpouring of grief from family and friends left in shock over his sudden death.

Shocked friends and family have taken to social media to share their grief over the death of Jarvis Fermor, 23.

His family have provided The Advocate with the following statement, celebrating Jarvis' life.

"You've been the only boy amongst the girls in the family and you had to become a man before your time, but you've done the best job at looking after us.

"Mum always said you were the rose between the thorn with us three siblings and now there's a hole that will never be filled because we are missing our rose.

"You've been the most respectful son, loving brother, caring grandson, amazing uncle and a great friend to all.

We cannot begin to express how empty we are now that you are no longer with us. Rest with ease now our boy.

"Love your girls, mummy, Kema, nanny, Karz and Marls."