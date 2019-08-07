Detractors ‘obsessed with City Hill’ could kill project

IN THE KNOW: Dave Schama worked for Coffs Harbour City Councillor as a contractor to assist in the planning for the Cultural and Civic Space.

IN THE KNOW: Dave Schama worked for Coffs Harbour City Councillor as a contractor to assist in the planning for the Cultural and Civic Space.

A council contractor who worked on the early planning stages of the Cultural and Civic Space has spoken out in defence of the project.

David Schama was a Coffs Harbour City Council contractor working on the planning which began in 2016. He says the facts have been lost in a myriad of misinformation and downright lies generated largely by people "obsessed with City Hill" and that dedicated council staff have been treated as "vermin".

He acknowledges council's communication strategy for this late stage of the project has been poor but is calling on the community to get behind it.

"Coffs Harbour, this is your opportunity to overturn 30-plus years of hijacked decision-making and lobbying by a small, but vocal, group of people in our community," Mr Schama said.

He is highly critical of the involvement of retired local MP Andrew Fraser, who he says was appraised of the project's progress but: "now decides he doesn't like it and supports City Hill, without citing any evidence as to why."

Councillors are split over the proposal with another vote set down for tomorrow night.

He has highlighted a 2001 council motion which states that all future cultural and artistic facilities should be located within the CBD of Coffs Harbour and not outside this zone.

"A small minority of the community is causing considerable damage to this project for no obvious reason other than they only want City Hill to be chosen and developed.

"City Hill supporters choose to ignore this 2001 Council motion, deny evidence from independent professional consultants, and demand this project not proceed for spurious reasons," Mr Schama said.

"Those who are welded to City Hill as the only site for cultural and artistic development will accept no alternative, regardless of facts, rationale or evidence to the contrary."

An independent panel selected the Gordon Street site as it scored the highest number of points when tabulated against all other CBD options.

He fears the final nail in the coffin may be the extraordinary involvement of talkback radio presenter Ray Hadley.

"The appalling engagement of a Sydney-based shock jock who will do no research into this proposal - because only conflict and outrage is good for his ratings - may finally kill this project."

Coffs Harbour City Council has today released the design for the $76.5 million Civic and Cultural Centre.

With councillors now split four-four over the project he has questioned their apparent change of heart.

"Council has resolved to accept the proposal and iterative stages have been passed each year in 2017 and 2018.

"Councillors have all been fully appraised and passed the resolutions to proceed with changes to the project. With tireless attention to detail, financial due diligence the project has now reached the final decision point."

One of the biggest criticisms of the project has been the lack of a performing arts space but Mr Schama says several consultant reports found the need could not properly be identified.

"This is why the need for a performance space was not pursued as a priority for this project. When presented this research, Mayor Denise Knight acknowledged this and all councillors were advised of this information when given the consultants report and findings mid-2016, before the council elections in September 2016."

Ultimately, he says he doesn't care what decision council makes on Thursday evening and he is happy to leave it to those elected to make those decisions.

"But, I seriously object to the mass hysteria generated by misinformation and lies perpetuated by people who have a clear agenda in favour of City Hill and nothing else.