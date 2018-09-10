Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Annual Sick Kids Charity Ride, 2015.
Annual Sick Kids Charity Ride, 2015. Geoff Potter
News

Determined riders take on 538km for sick kids

10th Sep 2018 3:30 PM

LOCAL Dealer Principal Todd Blewitt is swapping the steering wheel for handlebars in the name of his son, a brain tumour survivor.

Todd Blewitt, Dealer Principle, Mercedes Benz, Coffs Coast is one of 20 cyclists taking on 538km this week to raise vital funds for sick children and their families.

Now in it's fourteenth year, the Ronald McDonald House Charities Northern NSW Ride for Sick Kids will see riders navigate through terrain over five days, beginning from tomorrow.

The riders, who will leave from Grafton and finish up in Newcastle, aim to raise around $200,000.

Mr Blewitt said he was 'eternally grateful' to the Ronald McDonald House after his son Christian was diagnosed with a brain tumour at five.

"Thankfully Christian has recovered well and we don't need to visit the House anymore, however I am eternally grateful to the charity and its wonderful staff for helping my family when we needed it most,” he said.

"It was the strength and positive outlook that Christian showed whilst receiving treatment that inspired me to take part. I hope the money raised from the ride will help other families who are going through difficult times, so that with the assistance of RMHC, their road to recovery can be as smooth as possible.”

Todd Blewitt.
Todd Blewitt. David Barwell

Ronald McDonald houses provided a home away from home for families, allowing them to stay close to their sick or injured child while they receive treatment in nearby hospitals.

Last year, Ronald McDonald Houses across Northern NSW have provided over 15,900 nights of accommodation to more than 690 families.

Since the inaugural ride across Northern NSW in 2005, almost 8,000km have been travelled.

Visit www.rideforsickkids.org.au for more info on how to make a donation.

All proceeds will be donated to the Northern NSW chapter that includes two Ronald McDonald Houses in Newcastle and Tamworth, and Ronald McDonald Family Rooms in John Hunter Hospital and Gosford Hospital.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Man in custody on child pornography and drug charges

    premium_icon Man in custody on child pornography and drug charges

    News A cyclist stopped for not wearing a helmet is facing a string of other charges.

    • 10th Sep 2018 3:44 PM
    Break-ins, fraud cases soar on Coffs Coast

    premium_icon Break-ins, fraud cases soar on Coffs Coast

    News Coffs has a 'number of problems', according to BOCSAR.

    • 10th Sep 2018 3:00 PM
    Plans to accelerate Cultural and Civic Space project

    premium_icon Plans to accelerate Cultural and Civic Space project

    News Council will consider options to accelerate the long awaited project

    Councillors must be brave in new arts centre considerations

    premium_icon Councillors must be brave in new arts centre considerations

    News Friends of the Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery call to councillors

    Local Partners