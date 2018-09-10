Determined riders take on 538km for sick kids

LOCAL Dealer Principal Todd Blewitt is swapping the steering wheel for handlebars in the name of his son, a brain tumour survivor.

Todd Blewitt, Dealer Principle, Mercedes Benz, Coffs Coast is one of 20 cyclists taking on 538km this week to raise vital funds for sick children and their families.

Now in it's fourteenth year, the Ronald McDonald House Charities Northern NSW Ride for Sick Kids will see riders navigate through terrain over five days, beginning from tomorrow.

The riders, who will leave from Grafton and finish up in Newcastle, aim to raise around $200,000.

Mr Blewitt said he was 'eternally grateful' to the Ronald McDonald House after his son Christian was diagnosed with a brain tumour at five.

"Thankfully Christian has recovered well and we don't need to visit the House anymore, however I am eternally grateful to the charity and its wonderful staff for helping my family when we needed it most,” he said.

"It was the strength and positive outlook that Christian showed whilst receiving treatment that inspired me to take part. I hope the money raised from the ride will help other families who are going through difficult times, so that with the assistance of RMHC, their road to recovery can be as smooth as possible.”

Todd Blewitt. David Barwell

Ronald McDonald houses provided a home away from home for families, allowing them to stay close to their sick or injured child while they receive treatment in nearby hospitals.

Last year, Ronald McDonald Houses across Northern NSW have provided over 15,900 nights of accommodation to more than 690 families.

Since the inaugural ride across Northern NSW in 2005, almost 8,000km have been travelled.

Visit www.rideforsickkids.org.au for more info on how to make a donation.

All proceeds will be donated to the Northern NSW chapter that includes two Ronald McDonald Houses in Newcastle and Tamworth, and Ronald McDonald Family Rooms in John Hunter Hospital and Gosford Hospital.