Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Investigators are appealing for any motorists who have dash-cam footage of a white Suburu SUV bearing Queensland registration 164 XQK.
Investigators are appealing for any motorists who have dash-cam footage of a white Suburu SUV bearing Queensland registration 164 XQK.
Crime

Witnesses sought in mystery teen death

by PATRICK BILLINGS
10th Apr 2019 2:02 PM

Detectives have resumed an appeal information following the mystery death of a teen in Central Queensland.

An 18-year-old man was found deceased in a car on Brendonna Road at Burua, near Gladstone, on April 3.

Police have received a large amount of assistance from the public, but detectives are continuing to appeal to anyone who has any information to contact them.

In particular, investigators are appealing for any motorists who have dashcam footage of a white Subaru SUV bearing Queensland registration 164 XQK.

Highly sought are witnesses who saw the vehicle travelling on the Bruce Highway or Brendonna Road.

Investigations are still continuing to identify a cause of death.

More Stories

gladstone mystery death queensland police witnesses

Top Stories

    Did Kmart kill city centre retail?

    premium_icon Did Kmart kill city centre retail?

    News While many shoppers were jumping for joy, others were predicting doom and gloom for the CBD

    Animal activist needs your help to pay her fines

    premium_icon Animal activist needs your help to pay her fines

    News Globe-trotting protester crowd funds to pay off her police fines

    New leaseholders say venue does 'not have drug problems'

    premium_icon New leaseholders say venue does 'not have drug problems'

    News Police have expressed concerns on 'high risk nature' of events.

    Council on standby as lake creeps up

    premium_icon Council on standby as lake creeps up

    News Council can intervene and trim the height of the beach.