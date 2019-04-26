Detectives launch fresh appeal into double fatality

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate the occupants of a truck that may have information on a fatal crash that took place in December.

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate the occupants of a truck that may have information on a fatal crash that took place on the Pacific Hwy almost five months ago.

Police said two men, aged 42 and 29, died after their southbound Mitsubishi Lancer left the road, crashed through a fence and rolled near Glenugie in December last year.

A female passenger, 39, was also injured in the accident and was airlifted to the Gold Coast for treatment.

Detectives attached to Strike Force Kiowa have now issued an image of an Isuzu Pantech Truck travelling down the highway at the time of incident and believe the occupants may be able to assist with their inquiries.

Days after the crash detectives had called for motorists who may have dashcam footage to come forward after they received reports the Lancer and a blue Holden Commodore sedan were seen driving erratically at the time.

Anyone who recognises the truck in the image is urged to contact Grafton Police on 66420222.