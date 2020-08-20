Detainee caught with child exploitation material: Police

A detainee at the hotel that has seen pro-refugee protests in recent weeks has been charged with possessing child exploitation material.

Police searched the Kangaroo Point Central Hotel and Apartments, which is used as an Australian Border Force "alternate place of detention", on Thursday.

They seized a man's electronic devices and charged him with possessing and distributing child exploitation material.

He is due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on September 18.

The investigation is ongoing.

The hotel has been at the centre of several controversial protests in recent months, with the

State Government successfully attaining a Supreme Court injunction to prevent a planned march on the Story Bridge.

