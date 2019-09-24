Menu
DUMB DRIVER: A man despite a 40-year ban on driving was found behind the wheel of a car in Lismore.
Man banned from driving for 40 years caught behind wheel

Alison Paterson
24th Sep 2019 10:25 AM
DESPITE being banned from driving for 40 years, a Lismore resident was found behind the wheel of a car on Monday.

Officers from the Richmond Police District arrested a man after he was caught driving, despite having a four decade ban from driving.

The 32-year-old man appeared before Lismore Local Court on Monday on a charge of driving while disqualified.

He was fined $1050, disqualified from driving until July 2059 and placed on a Community Corrections Order for 18 months.

But police said at 2.40pm the same day, the 32-year-old was seen driving a vehicle on Conway St, Lismore.

He was arrested, charged and refused bail, and will appear at Lismore Local Court again today.

court crime driving disqualified police refused bail richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

