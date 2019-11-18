‘Despicable’: Death threats at mum’s racy images

WARNING: Contains images that may be distressing

This mum-of-three is still hunting to provide food for her family - despite receiving death threats from online trolls.

House painter and full-time mum, Lucy Rose Jaine, 29, from Wanaka, New Zealand, first started hunting when she met her partner, Sharn.

Lucy, who is against intensive factory-farmed food, soon fell in love with hunting animals to feed her family as the meat is organic, sustainable, and she believes the animal has had a "fulfilled life".

New Zealand’s Lucy Rose Jaine’s hunting snaps have been causing outrage online. Picture: Instagram / Lucy Rose Jaine

RELATED: Australian hunter shamed online over 'sick' hunting photo

RELATED: Outrage grows over hunter's photo of leopard kill

She and partner Sharn love the outdoors and go hunting between five and eight times a month and take their children, Indie, 7, Kahu, 4, and Daisy, 5 months, along for the adventure. She even did it when she was nine months pregnant with her youngest child.

The family mainly hunt wild pigs but also hunt deer, chamois, tahr, goats, rabbits and wallabies to fill their freezer. Lucy estimates she saves nearly $300 per month by hunting animals for meat.

The gun-toting mum shares her family's incredible hunting adventures on Instagram under the handle, @hunting_lucyjaine.

She said she had received harrowing death threats after sharing the photos on Instagram. Picture: Instagram / Lucy Rose Jaine

Lucy explained that for the most part, she had an overwhelming level of support from other women in hunting.

But she has also received death threats from people who despise her family's hobby.

"We love hunting and the outdoors," she told The Sun.

"Pig hunting mainly, but we do it all and bring the kids along for the ride. A day hunting is always different but usually starts with packing the truck and heading off into the mountains or the bush.

"If it's a pig hunt, we bring the dogs, and when we get to the spot we collar them up and follow them in.

"When they find a pig, they let us know by barking and we follow our GPS to where they are. We then stick the pig or shoot it, gut it then carry it out."

A wallaby will provide a filling meal. Picture: Instagram / Lucy Rose Jaine

The mum went on to reveal she liked that the unusual hobby "teaches our children how to hunt their own food".

"I hate factory farming so hunting wild meat is ideal, organic and sustainable," she said.

"The animals are living a good life. It's free, it's fun and it helps the farmers."

However, it certainly isn't a task for the faint-hearted, as the family have to "gut, skin and clean" the animals they kill as well as having to cut them up before freezing.

"The kids love the adventure. We don't do screens in our family. Being in the wilderness so much really sparks their imaginations," Lucy said.

She brings her kids on hunts with her and her husband. Picture: Instagram / Lucy Rose Jaine

"The hardest thing is finding places to hunt, but we are pretty lucky with farmers ringing us to help them with their pig problem, and NZ does have a lot of public hunting land. It's all about who you know really."

The biggest animal the family has hunted was a 108kg boar, and they hunt between five to 10 animals each month.

Lucy spoke about how she deals with the reactions she receives on social media.

"They say that I'm a hot little blonde pig-hunting pocket rocket," she said.

"I receive great support, especially from other women who hunt. It's a really uplifting community."

However, she also said she received death threats and nasty comments on her photos - which show her holding her kills in little clothing, such as a sports bra and shorts.

Recently, one poster called Lucy's hunting "despicable" while another said they were "disgusted".

Female hunter's racy kill snaps cause outrage. Picture: Instagram / Lucy Rose Jaine

However, she takes the negative remarks in her stride.

"I've had a few death threats from people who just don't have any experience with hunting. Or maybe they are against animal cruelty. But I don't take it to heart," she said.

"I just tell myself, 'That person must be going through something in their own life and I can't judge what I don't understand'. We make sure we respect the animal in the process.

"Some guy just said, 'I hope you die'. I obviously didn't respond. I hope he finds happiness.

"Be kind, everyone on this earth is especially doing their best."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission