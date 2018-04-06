Desperately seeking homes

IF you've been thinking about adding a four legged furry friend to your family, now is the perfect time.

After an influx of animals, the Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter have opened up another row of kennels to accommodate the number of dogs currently up for adoption.

"We normally have one row of kennels open which is 10 kennels. We currently have 19 dogs, 15 cats and kittens, two budgies and a bunny up for adoption,” RSPCA senior manager, Eliza Walker said.

"It's normally a busy time of the year anyway and there are another 50 animals coming through for adoptions.

From a chihuahua to mastiff crosses and greyhounds, the shelter have a variety of shaped and sized dogs, mostly medium to larger.

"The dogs are mostly adults but some puppies will be coming through in the next batch of 50.

"In most cases, an adult dog would suit busy peoples lives better than a puppy anyway because puppies are a lot of work.

When taking on an adult dog, the team at RSPCA try to match up the dog and their owners as best they can to make sure it's a successful adoption and makes for a smooth transition for the animals to settle into their new life.

Basil the Greyhound is up for adoption at the Coffs Harbour RSPCA. Rachel Vercoe

"Cats and kittens we have got lots, of those 15 there's one adult, the rest are kittens and they're lovely.

Eliza said the shelter gets a lot of people coming through and browsing but sometimes they need a bit of a prompt.

"With Easter season maybe people have been on holidays so they're looking to adopt but they weren't ready before the break so we're hoping to get some of those people through.

"It's great that there's so many that are suitable for re-homing, that's fantastic but it's really hard when we've got more coming in the door and we're not moving the ones we've got into new homes.

"The other 50 are in care are in the process of being assessed as far as veterinary or behaviour assessments and will be moved into adoption in the next week or two.

To see what pets are available at the Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter, visit adoptapet.com.au or head down to the shelter and have a chat to the staff who know the animals.