Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Daniel Colin Marchant, 37, pleaded guilty at court on Friday to public nuisance and wilful damage.
Daniel Colin Marchant, 37, pleaded guilty at court on Friday to public nuisance and wilful damage.
Crime

Desperate ciggie craving sparks violent trolley tirade

Shayla Bulloch
17th Jan 2020 3:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DESPERATE craving for cigarettes pushed a drunk man to hurl trolleys around a shopping complex and abuse a bunch of workers who stood between him and his nicotine hit.

Daniel Colin Marchant was annoyed at Coles employees when they refused to let him into the Pacific Paradise store as it was closing on Christmas Eve.

Marchant, who had been drinking that day, hoped to buy phone credit and cigarettes after he remembered the shops would be closed on Christmas Day.

People were still inside the store when staff refused his entry about 7pm and he erupted into a violent tirade.

The 37-year-old rammed a trolley into the glass doors and tried to spit at staff who backed off in fear.

He kept throwing trolleys around the open area outside the shopping centre before kicking the glass window of a neighbouring sushi store.

The glass shattered and Marchant fled, but he handed himself into the police station an hour later.

The labourer pleaded guilty at Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday to wilful damage and public nuisance.

Marchant was fined $1000 and ordered to pay $1200 restitution for the broken glass panel.

No convictions were recorded.

coles supermarket editors picks pacific paradise public nuisance scd court scd crime sunshine coast court wilful damage
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Crime scene established near Clarence River

        premium_icon Crime scene established near Clarence River

        Crime ‘They’ve approached police and let them know they’ve found it, we’ve come down and had a look at it, and subsequently set up a crime scene.’

        • 17th Jan 2020 2:28 PM
        Lifeguards’ bid to avoid last year’s tragic summer

        premium_icon Lifeguards’ bid to avoid last year’s tragic summer

        News This time last year four tourists had lost their lives in the surf.

        Coffs to pilot regional Seniors Travel Card

        premium_icon Coffs to pilot regional Seniors Travel Card

        News 80 locals will try out the $250 Regional Seniors Travel Card.

        Man in serious condition after car roll over

        premium_icon Man in serious condition after car roll over

        News A man has been removed from a rolled over vehicle and taken to the hospital on the...