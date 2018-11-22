Designs to improve Woolgoolga Beach Reserve

Woolgoolga Beach Reserve is set to receive an upgrade.

Woolgoolga Beach Reserve is set to receive an upgrade. Trevor Veale

COFFS Harbour City Council has endorsed a detailed concept plan for the Woolgoolga Beach Reserve following extensive community consultation.

The Detailed Concept Plan for Woolgooolga Beach Reserve refines the location and design of elements for the Reserve from the adopted Plan of Management and Woolgoolga Town Centre Masterplan.

The Detailed Concept Plan incorporates the community's top ten desired outcomes for the reserve and seeks to enhance the natural amenity and beauty of the Reserve through the following strategies:

.Provision of open flexible lawns and protection of existing large shade trees surrounded by pockets of native vegetation

.Provision of a central plaza/events space, a new front door to the reserve

.Enhancement of the pedestrian link to Wharf Street with a more legible connection to the beach

.Integration of a network of new and shaded nature play spaces

.Provision of new boardwalks, shade structures, barbeque areas and a new bespoke amenities block

.Formalisation of Hofmeier Close parking area to provide greater access to the northern end of the Reserve and car and boat trailer parking near the new Surf Life Saving Club building.

Detailed construction designs will be prepared for Woolgoolga Beach Reserve to enable the implementation of the proposed improvements.

"The Detailed Concept Plan has been informed though outcomes of extensive community and stakeholder consultation undertaken for the project," said Andrew Beswick, Director Business Services.

"The Plan will guide a subsequent detailed construction design that will include shade structures, picnic shelters, park furniture, lookouts and boardwalks, play and exercise areas, amenities and signage and connection to the beach."

Council has received grant funding to the value of $994,000 from the Stronger Country Communities Fund - Round Two for Stage One of the proposed Reserve improvements works.

The works comprise the demolition and relocation of the existing play area, construction of new amenities, construction of new pedestrian paths and demolition of the existing parking area adjacent to the existing holiday park access.

Further stages of the Detailed Concept Plan will be implemented as funding becomes available.

The Detailed Concept Plan can be viewed on Council's website.