Designs on the Coffs Coast

Would you like to see this signature blue and yellow building on the Coffs Coast?

WE'VE come a long way in 20 years. In those days Amart Furniture and Harvey Norman, which were both located at Park Beach Plaza, were about the only players in town for furniture. If you wanted something "a little more fancy schmancy” you went to Park Beach Interiors for custom design.

Fast forward to today and the Coffs Coast is no longer a poor country cousin when it comes to shopping for home wares.

Big ticket items and an array of home wares are available at a mix of national and local stores including Fantastic Furniture, Early Settler, Freedom, McLeods, Forty Winks, Vast Interior and Humble Home to name just a few.

Bisque Interiors, in Lawson Cr Coffs Harbour, is also on this list. Most of the time the doors to interior design wholesaler are closed to the public. On Friday and Saturday they will open for general trading and there is sure to be plenty of shoppers.

This begs the question - is the Coffs Coast ready for more decorating/furnishing stores? And if so, which ones?

It seems every time a warehouse or industrial space becomes vacant there are whispers around town of either Myer or Ikea setting up shop.

Matt Blatt, Pottery Barn, Oz Design or King Living? David Jones or Myer? Which business would you welcome on the Coffs Coast?