Director of Sustainable Communities Chris Chapman, Acting Mayor George Cecato and Group Leader Community and Cultural Services Sian Nivison.
News

Design concepts for new CBD centre unveiled

Jasmine Minhas
by
6th Mar 2018 11:53 AM

COUNCIL has this week unveiled three design concepts for a new cultural and civic centre for Coffs Harbour.

The centre, to be located in the CBD, will include a new state-of-the-art library and art gallery, a cafe, a youth area and digital media studio, workshop spaces, a multi-purpose civic and meeting space, Council customer service and administration offices, and a redesign of Gordon St and Riding Ln.

Cultural and Civic Space Concept 1 by Design Inc. and Lacoste Stevenson
"We want a new cultural heart for our city that is inclusive, appealing and welcoming to all,” Acting Mayor Councillor George Cecato said.

"We want locals to tell us what they like the most and like the least about three very different concept designs - or put forward their own ideas. We can then distil those choices into a brief for a new, detailed design. That design will then be put out for further community input.”

Cultural and Civic Space Concept 2 by Francis-Jones Morehen Thorpe.
Architects Design Inc + Lacoste Stevenson, Francis-Jones Morehen Thorpe, and Dominic Finlay Jones Architects have created the three unique and detailed designs which can be viewed online at https://haveyoursay.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au/cultural-and-civic-space.

Residents can also watch videos on the Council website that describe each design.

Cultural and Civic Space Concept 3 by Dominic Finlay-Jones.
Residents are being encouraged to provide their feedback via an online survey before Sunday, March 25.

