Crime

CCTV: Description of park death suspect released

by Sarah Matthews
8th Sep 2019 4:11 PM
POLICE have released details of a man wanted in relation to the suspicious death of a young woman whose body was found in a Brisbane park last week.

The body of Ioli Hadjilyra was discovered in Kalinga Park.
Police want to talk to Bradley Edwards.
The body of Ioli Hadjilyra, 26, was found in Kalinga Park, Clayfield last Wednesday.

Detectives are seeking public assistance to find 34-year-old Bradley Edwards who they believe may help them with their investigation.

Mr Edwards is described as Aboriginal, 190cm tall with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes.

Detective Senior Sargent Chris Toohey said he is believed to frequent Brisbane inner-city and inner-north suburbs including Windsor, Fortitude Valley and Nundah.

Anyone who sees Mr Edwards is urged not to approach him and immediately call 000.

Detective Toohey also requested that anyone who might know Mr Edwards contact Crime Stoppers.

"We ask the public if they know where he is or have information to provide in his location that they contact Crime Stoppers."

