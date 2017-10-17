23°
Des, 62, debuts at triathlon

Brad Greenshields
by

FOR the first Coffs Harbour Triathlon Club race of the year, it was great to see 51 racegoers toe the line in wet and cool conditions.

That number included some new faces wanting to give triathlon racing a go.

Debuting at 62 years of age, and with the enthusiasm of a teenager, Des Taylor showed that his first race will be long remembered and no doubt embellished as the years go by.

In the long course, Isaiah Koopmans again has set the "catch me if you can” benchmark with a very slick half-Olympic distance time of 1 hour, 1 minute and 47 seconds in conditions that weren't conducive to a fast time.

Michael Radecki and Michael Singleton also impressed to round out the top three.

No surprise to see Mel Sylvestor continue her good form, recording a very fast 1:12 to pip one of the club's favourites, Kate Marsden. Bonnie White finished third.

There were some very good all-round performances from youngster Michael Ylinen, Chris Hodge and Matt Moffat. Now injury free, Cliff Lloyd smoked the run leg in 25 minutes and relished the Mick Dougherty inspired swim course.

The Enticer saw plenty of first timers, and an excellent effort from Jyi Mann stopping the clock in 35:31 with the ever improving Tara Everson just over two minutes behind. Shelton Koopman's off-season training helped him pinch third.

The next race will be held October 29. For more information visit www.coffstri.com.au or contact race director Peter Timothy on 0405386034.

