Derulo shocks fans with NSFW photo

Jason Derulo shocked fans when he bragged that he had an "anaconda" in his pants.

It came after the singer, 30, posted a sexy selfie of himself in just his underwear, The Sun reports.

Fans couldn't help but notice Derulo's … um … impressive bulge.

One fan commented on the post that they wanted to know what Derulo "had in his pants?"

The cheeky star replied that he had an "anaconda" in there. He also posed a question to fans in the comments section, asking, "Don't lie … did you zoom?"

Derulo may have posted the saucy snap to distract his fans from the recent backlash he has faced over his new movie Cats.

The singer-turned-actor recently responded to the relentless criticism of the upcoming film, telling The Daily Telegraph: "I don't think I have ever seen such a polarising reaction from any other trailer ever."

He saw the original stage show and believes the confronting visuals were a part of the experience.

"I knew that was what it would be from the jump and that is what I hoped it would be because that is what I felt like was the magic of the stage play," Derulo said.

"It is unlike anything that you've ever seen before so everything that has been said about it being creepy or left and weird, it is all of that and more."

Jason Derulo in the trailer for Cats.

The film trailer got a mixed response when it was released, with some thinking it was "creepy".

The rapper play the role of Rum Tum Tugger in the big-screen adaptation.

Like the stage version, the film version of Cats is based on the poems of T. S. Eliot.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission