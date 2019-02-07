Menu
Deputy Premier John Barilaro is in Coffs Harbour today.
Deputy Premier to announce boat ramp funding plan

7th Feb 2019 8:30 AM
LIVING up to the meaning of his surname, the Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW John Barliaro will today be bearing barrels, barrels of cash for Coffs Harbour.

Mr Barilaro is set to discuss the rollout of the 'Right to Farm' policy with Nationals Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser and Nationals candidate for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh.

The deputy premier will then attend the Coffs Harbour boat ramp where a funding announcement will be made today.

Mr Barilaro will then officially open Mr Singh's campaign office.

Coffs Harbour boat ramp.
Coffs Harbour boat ramp. Rachel Vercoe
