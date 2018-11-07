Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The report found the 18-year-old scheme to use treated household waste including used nappies and food scraps as fertiliser in rural areas may have exposed ­humans and livestock to cancer-causing toxins.
The report found the 18-year-old scheme to use treated household waste including used nappies and food scraps as fertiliser in rural areas may have exposed ­humans and livestock to cancer-causing toxins. Aisling Brennan
Environment

Barilaro blasts EPA over toxic waste dumping

by Anna Caldwell and Rose Brennan
7th Nov 2018 6:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DEPUTY Premier John Barilaro has declared the health risks linked to a two-decade toxic waste dumping program cannot be dismissed and likened the uncertainty to asbestos scandals in the 1980s.

The Nationals leader whose party represents country areas affected by the toxic recycling scheme exposed by The Daily Telegraph said he was "sick of regional NSW being treated like a dumping ground".

It can also be revealed today that 500 farmers have been contacted by the Environment Protection Authority and told to stop spreading waste they were provided as fertiliser on their crops.

 

This letter was sent to 500 farmers to stop spreading the waste. Picture: Supplied
This letter was sent to 500 farmers to stop spreading the waste. Picture: Supplied

 

Mr Barilaro joined Environment Minister Gabrielle Upton in blasting the EPA for taking until September 24 to brief the minister on a report dated April.

The report found the 18-year-old scheme to use treated household waste including used nappies and food scraps as fertiliser in rural areas may have exposed ­humans and livestock to cancer-causing toxins.

"The EPA has a lot to answer for. Why was there no ­urgency about this? Why wasn't the minister told? As the deputy premier I am angry because the bureaucracy seems to think it can call the shots," he said.

"We don't know what the impacts of this will be definitively on health yet. Saying low risk or low chance isn't good enough. To dismiss it is a mistake. The same people telling us low risk for decades thought it wasn't a problem."

 

Deputy Premier John Barilaro is sick of regional NSW being treated like a dumping ground. Picture: AAP Image/Dean Lewins
Deputy Premier John Barilaro is sick of regional NSW being treated like a dumping ground. Picture: AAP Image/Dean Lewins

 

Mr Barilaro compared the contamination to the Mr Fluffy loose fill asbestos disaster in Canberra, which tainted thousands of homes.

The Telegraph can also reveal the Department of Premier and Cabinet is investigating the decisions that led to the program continuing for years.

NSW Farmers president James Jackson said the group was "disappointed" it had not been consulted about the ­review and government's decision to quietly shut down the practice last month.

"Anything which suggests a risk to, or that could jeopardise, the reputation of our state's fresh produce must be avoided," he said.

Waste contractors demanded that all of the review's scientific reports be released.

Related Items

cancer health nsw politics toxic waste dumping

Top Stories

    ‘I feel like a murder victim’: Doctor’s Tinder terror

    premium_icon ‘I feel like a murder victim’: Doctor’s Tinder terror

    Crime THE survivor of a brutal attack by a man she had been dating for six weeks says she never thought it would happen to her.

    Melbourne Cup raceday in Coffs Harbour

    Melbourne Cup raceday in Coffs Harbour

    Photos Scenes from the Coffs Harbour Racing Club's Melbourne Cup Day race meet.

    Labor’s negative gearing plan to cost Labor voters

    premium_icon Labor’s negative gearing plan to cost Labor voters

    Politics Negative gearing reform to affect thousands in NSW Labor electorates

    • 7th Nov 2018 5:47 AM
    Judge John's final decision

    premium_icon Judge John's final decision

    Horses Making the right calls for 30 years

    Local Partners