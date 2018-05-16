Menu
Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack at this morning's Coffs Harbour bypass announcement.
News

Deputy PM a long time lover of Coffs

Brad Greenshields
by
16th May 2018 11:30 AM

WHEN it comes to knowing his way around Coffs Harbour, Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack has had plenty of practice.

While in Coffs Harbour this morning to inspect the route of the proposed bypass, Mr McCormack let slip that he and his family were regular visitors to this part of this world on family holidays.

"Once upon a time when I actually used to get holidays, before my political career, I used to come to Coffs harbour every single year for my holidays," Mr McCormack said.

Mr McCormack said he's not just offering lip service simply because he was in Coffs Harbour today. He said he's been on the record for a long time about his family travels from Wagga Wagga to Coffs Harbour.

"Before I was elected all of the politicians were asked to fill out a questionnaire and one of the questions was favourite holiday spot. I put Coffs Harbour," he said.

"One of the candidates, we won't say what what party, put Swiss Alps and the others all put overseas destinations and here was me looking like Mr Normal but that was my honest answer Coffs Harbour.

"We used to come for holidays every year for Coffs."

The Deputy Prime Minister revealed that his family stayed at Pelican Beach Resort when they did travel here and that his main memory of staying there was that "it had the world's biggest swimming pool".

