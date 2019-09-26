Deputy mayor vote takes a different path

Over in Bellingen councillors decided to use a show of hands.

THE election of Bellingen Shire Council's new Deputy Mayor was a far cry from the Coffs Harbour equivalent earlier this month.

When Coffs Harbour City Councillors sat down to elect a new deputy there were two in the running (Crs Michael Adendorf and Tegan Swan) and the secret vote ended in a four-four tie.

It was then left to chance with the two names placed in a large metal bucket and that's how Cr Swan was elected deputy for another one year term.

Over in Bellingen Clrs decided to use a show of hands and it was a unanimous vote for the only contender, Cr Jennie Fenton.

She has been elected for a one-year term from to Friday September 11, 2020.

Bellingen Shire Mayor, Cr Dominic King, congratulated Cr Fenton on her appointment to the position and said he was looking forward to working with her across the range of opportunities and challenges the shire presents.

Newly elected Deputy Mayor of Bellingen Shire Council Jennie Fenton with Mayor Dominic King.

"Cr Fenton was popularly elected in the September 2016 Local Government Elections and brings to the role a wealth of knowledge and experience as a passionate scientist, disability advocate and community activist," Cr King said.

Cr King also took the opportunity to thank outgoing Deputy Mayor Cr Toni Wright-Turner for her support and commitment to the role.

"Cr Wright Turner's contribution over the past 12 months has seen her continue to champion local community causes including sustainable development, renewable energy accessibility and quality local health and education services."

Cr King said moving forward it would be business as usual in the lead-up to next year's September 2020 elections.

"I will continue to work with my fellow Councillors to ensure that we are a resilient community and that our shared vision for a sustainable future is realised."